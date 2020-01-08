Out & about: Food, fun, and philanthropy

Ready to take a breather after the holiday bustle? Sorry—no rest for the weary. Besides, you’ll feel bet ter if you get up and go, go, go with so many good things on tap.

That’s alotta gelato

Forget resolutions, there’s endless gelato to be had. Continuing a tradition started in 2007, Splendora’s Gelato offers all you can eat for $10 a person every Wednesday in January and February, starting Wednesday, January 8. There are a few rules (no re-entry, no sharing, and only one scoop at a time!) but this is still a solid deal. The record for one person is 36 scoops in two hours. Can you say “froze brain”? 317 E. Main St., 296-8555, splendoras.com

Buy one, give one

Eat well and give back at the same time at Great Harvest Bread Company. For every loaf of honey whole wheat bread you buy this month, owners Aileen and Michael Magnotto will donate one to The Haven. Also in January, sign up for one of the bakery’s Knead & Sip events (beer, wine, and bread—nice combo), and 20 percent of the $35 class fee will support The Salvation Army’s Soup Kitchen. 1701 Allied Ln., 202-7813, greatharvestcville.com

What the Belle?

Opened last April, Belmont’s Belle endeared itself to customers with its bright digs, luscious lattes, wine happy hours, and short-but-solid casual menu. But owner Andy McClure is aiming higher, partnering with brothers John and Scott Shanesy to add dinner to the mix, increase bread and pastry options, and revamp the breakfast and lunch menu. The Shanesy duo brings experience from restaurants in Charlottesville, Charleston, and New York City. Now closed for renovation, Belle is due to reopen January 15.

Two words: rare mezcal

Mezcal, tequila’s trendy cousin, has been rising in popularity on bar menus in recent years. Whether you’ve never tried it before or just want to keep trying more, head to the The Bebedero at 6pm, Wednesday, January 15, when barkeeps will pull the rarest mezcal off the shelf (like, normally $50 a shot rare) and serve samples to all who pony up the $50 entry fee. Email thebebedero@gmail.com for tickets. 225 W. Main St., Downtown Mall, 234-3763, thebebedero.com

Waterbird hits the bottle

In other booze news, Waterbird Spirits recently announced that the premium potato vodka used to make its canned cocktails will be available in liquor stores early this year. Sounds like a perfect addition for your bar cart.

Editor’s Pick: Self-care

Common Ground Healing Arts kicked off its New Year Class Series on January 6, offering a prime opportunity to jump-start your resolutions to take better care of yourself and engage more with the community in 2020. Held once a week for six weeks, the sessions operate on a pay-what-you-can basis, inviting participation in any of 16 classes, from gentle to “radically restorative” yoga, and mental exercises such as Mindful Communication Toward Racial Justice. Carver Recreation Center at The Jefferson School City Center, 233 Fourth St. NW, 218-7677, commongroundcville.org

Looking ahead

Just announced: Celebrated local chef Ian Redshaw (formerly of Lampo and Prime 109) returns to the kitchen at The Happy Cook’s newly expanded cooking school on Wednesday, March 11, 6-8pm, sharing his secrets for making fresh filled pasta (ramp agnolotti with beurre blanc) from scratch. This is a hot ticket, so book fast for a spot at the table. $75 per person. Barracks Road Shopping Center, 977-2665, thehappycook.com • Feeling crafty? Expand your repertoire with a workshop at The Hive. The brush-lettering basics class takes place 7-9pm Thursday, January 23, and hand-knitted pillow instruction will be offered 2-4pm Saturday, January 25. $65 and $50 per person, respectively. 1747 Allied St. Suite K, 253-0906, thehivecville.com • Get your steps in with a Ragged Mountain Reservoir Hike hosted by Wild Virginia. Starting at 10am Sunday, January 26, the seven-mile loop should take approximately five hours, including a break for BYO lunch. Free, but registration is required at bit.ly/ragged-hike. 1730 Reservoir Rd., contact Dave Carey (dcarey@his.com) for more info