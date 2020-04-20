Order up! A guide to local restaurants offering takeout

Since Governor Ralph Northam shut down dine-in restaurants several weeks ago, many area eateries have pivoted to takeout and delivery to stay afloat. What follows is a list of local establishments that are open and waiting to take your call-in order. (Keep in mind that some information is subject to change, and descriptions may not apply, due to current circumstances.) Email living@c-ville.com to add your restaurant to the list.

Asian Cuisine

Afghan Kabob Palace Authentic Afghan cuisine. 400 Emmet St. N. 245-0095. $$. ORDER

Asian Express Chinese and Japanese with healthy options. 909 W. Main St. 979-1888. $. ORDER

Bamboo House Korean and Chinese options. 4831 Seminole Trail. 973-9211. $$.

Chimm Thai Thai street food. 5th Street Station. 288-1122. $$. ORDER

Doma Korean Kitchen Korean-style barbecue, kimchi, and more. 701 W. Main St. 202-1956. $. ORDER

Kanak Indian Kitchen Offering traditional homemade Indian food, plus cocktails to-go. 385 Merchant Walk Sq. Ste. 400. 328-2775. $. ORDER

Lemongrass Vietnam meets Thailand. Veggie options and delivery, too. 104 14th St. NW. 244-THAI. $$. ORDER

Lime Leaf Thai A tad more upscale than the average Thai place, open for takeout. Rio Hill Shopping Center. 245-8884. $/$$. ORDER

Milan Indian Cuisine Authentic Indian cuisine with all the standards, beer and wine available to go. 1817 Emmet St. 984-2828. $$. ORDER

Mochiko Good Hawaiian eats (and suggested Hawaiian beer pairings, too). The Yard at 5th Street Station. $. ORDER

Monsoon Siam Delicious, unpretentious favorites like pad Thai, tom yum noodle soup, and vegetarian dishes. $$. ORDER

Now & Zen Gourmet Japanese and sushi spot. 202 Second St. NW. 971-1177. $$. ORDER

Pad Thai Homestyle Thai cooking from an experienced chef. They’ll also fill your growler and give you a free hot tea. 156 Carlton Rd. 293-4032. $$. ORDER

Peter Chang China Grill Authentic Sichuan cuisine by a renowned chef. Barracks Road Shopping Center North Wing. 244-9818. $$. ORDER

Red Lantern Chinese cuisine by the pint or the quart. 221 Carlton Rd. 979-9968. $. ORDER

Silk Thai Fresh, authentic Thai, plus specials like marinated wings. 2210 Fontaine Ave. 977-8424. $$. ORDER

Tara Thai Serves up affordable Thai faves, with multiple meat, fish, and veggie options. Barracks Road Shopping Center. 984-9998. $$. ORDER

Taste of China Chinese favorites on 29N. Albemarle Square Shopping Center. 975-6688. $$. ORDER

Ten Upscale second-floor spot serving modern Japanese and offering its popular cocktails like the Geisha and the Lychee Martini for carry-out. 120B E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 295-6691. $$$. ORDER

Thai ’99 II Thai noodle and rice dishes, curries and stir-frys in an inspired interior. Gardens Shopping Center. 964-1212. $. ORDER

Thai Cuisine & Noodle House Traditional Thai food, noodle dishes, and vegetarian specials. 2005 Commonwealth Dr. 974-1326. $$. ORDER

Bakeries

Albemarle Baking Company Get your ABCs of baked goods brought right to your car. 418 W. Main St., in the Main Street Market. 293-6456. $. ORDER

Bowerbird Bakeshop Pastries, breads, and cookies using locally sourced ingredients, delivered right to your doorstep. 120 10th St. NW, bowerbirdbakeshop.com. $ ORDER

Glaze Burger and Donut Housemade donuts, coffee, milkshakes, plus burgers and vegan options. 1001 W Main St. 284-5465. $. ORDER

Great Harvest Bread Company Sandwiches, sweets, and bread baked from scratch every day. McIntire Plaza. 202-7813. $. ORDER

MarieBette Café & Bakery French pastries for breakfast, more pastries for lunch. 700 Rose Hill Dr. 529-6118. $. ORDER

Petite MarieBette MarieBette’s little sister. 105 E. Water St. 284-8903. $. ORDER

The Pie Chest Homemade breakfast and hand pies, plus by-the-slice options (for those who can’t decide). 119 Fourth St. NE., 977-0443; 1518 E. High St., 984-0555. $. Call to order

Quality Pie In the former Spudnuts spot, ex-Mas tapas chef Tomas Rahal serves inventive dishes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. 309 Avon St. 284-5120. $$. ORDER

Bars and Grills

Beer Run Massive tap and packaged beer offerings, killer nachos, three meals daily. 156 Carlton Rd., 984-2337. $$. Use the orange button to ORDER

Fardowners Restaurant Local ingredients liven up pub fare like sliders and sandwiches. 5773 The Square, Crozet. 823-1300. $/$$. ORDER

Sedona Taphouse Lots of craft beers (and sangria to-go) and an all-American menu. 1035 Millmont St. 296-2337. $$. ORDER

Texas Roadhouse Steaks, ribs, and from-scratch sides. Albemarle Square. 973-4700. $$.

Timberwood Grill All-American eatery and after-work watering hole. 3311 Worth Crossing, 975-3311. $$.

The Whiskey Jar Saloon-style Southern spot with, naturally, more than 90 varieties of whiskey (get some in a cocktail to-go). Right now, musicians eat for free. Order from sister restaurants Revolutionary Soup and The Bebedero and pick up food from all three, at once. 227 W. Main St., Downtown Mall. 202-1549. $$. ORDER

Whistlestop Grill Southern comfort foods in Crozet. 1200 Crozet Ave. 823-9000. $. Call to order

Breakfast Joints

Farm Bell Kitchen New-Southern cuisine with local farm-to-table ingredients. 1209 W. Main St. 205-1538. $$. ORDER

First Watch Breakfast, brunch, and lunch chain with locally grown ingredients. 1114B Emmet St. N. 202-5383. $$. ORDER

Burgers, BBQ, Dogs and Diners

Ace Biscuit & Barbecue Breakfast and lunch spot with BBQ and soul food by the biscuit. 600 Concord Ave. 202-1403. $. Takeout only. ORDER

Burger Bach New Zealand-inspired gastropub. The Shops at Stonefield. 328-2812. $$. ORDER

Doodle’s Diner Country cookin’ from breakfast to burgers. 1305 Long St. 295-7550. $. Takeout only. ORDER

Five Guys Two locations for local carnivores. Barracks Road Shopping Center, 975-GUYS; Hollymead Town Center, 963-GUYS. $. ORDER

Fox’s Café Daily specials, burgers, dogs, and dinners. 403 Avon St. 293-2844. $. Takeout only. ORDER

Lazy Parrot Backyard BBQ The Lazy Parrot Grill’s sister restaurant. Pantops Shopping Center. 244-0723. $/$$. ORDER

Luv’n Oven Gizzards, livers, fries, and shakes. 162 Village Sq., Scottsville. 286-3828. $. Takeout only. ORDER

Martin’s Grill Delicious hamburgers, veggie burgers, and fries. Forest Lakes Shopping Center. 974-9955. $. Takeout only. ORDER

Mel’s Café Southern soul-soothing food. A longtime favorite on West Main. 719 W. Main St. 971-8819. $. ORDER

Mission BBQ Pulled turkey, pork, and chicken, plus racks by the bone. The Shops at Stonefield. 260-7740. $. ORDER

Moe’s Original BBQ Alabama-style pulled pork smoked in-house; fine, friendly service. 2119 Ivy Rd., 244-7427; 200 W. Water St., 202-2288. $. ORDER

Moose’s by the Creek American favorites, plus mounted moose antlers for photo ops. 1710 Monticello Rd. 977-4150. $. ORDER

Riverside Lunch Popular joint known for smashburgers. 1429 Hazel St. 971-3546. $. Takeout only. ORDER

Wayside Takeout & Catering Famous Ole Virginia fried chicken and barbecue sandwiches. 2203 Jefferson Park Ave. 977-5000. $. ORDER

Wild Wing Café Classic wings and beer. 820 W. Main St. 979-WING. $/$$. ORDER

Coffee Places with Kitchens

Baine’s Books & Coffee Wide selection of coffee, tea, pastries, and paninis. 485 Valley St., Scottsville. 286-3577. $. Takeout only. ORDER

Belle Coffee & Wine Breakfast and lunch sandwiches. Free kids meals with adult meals. 996-4919. $$. ORDER

C’ville Coffee & Wine Full menu of coffee, sandwiches, and wines. 1301 Harris St. 817-2633. $. Takeout only. ORDER

Greenberry’s Java and specialty drinks, fresh baked goods. Order using the online advanced order app. Barracks Road Shopping Center. 984-0200. $.

Milli Coffee Roasters Espresso drinks, chai, hot chocolate, light fare, wine. 400 Preston Ave, Suite 150. 270-9706. $. Whole bean delivery available. ORDER

Family-Friendly

Ann’s Family Restaurant Good old country cooking. 1170 Thomas Nelson Hwy. (Rte. 29, south of Lovingston). 263-8110. $. Takeout only. ORDER

The Light Well Coffee-kitchen-tavern serves healthy ingredients in original recipes. 110 E. Main St., Orange. (540) 661-0004. $. ORDER

Michie Tavern Traditional Southern lunch from an 18th-century tavern. 683 Thomas Jefferson Pkwy. 977-1234. $$. Takeout only. ORDER

Frozen Treats

Chaps More than 20 years of gourmet homemade ice cream. Diner fare including breakfast and burgers. 223 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 977-4139. $. ORDER

Corner Juice UVA alum-owned juice spot with fresh, cold-pressed options. 1509 University Ave. $. ORDER

Kirt’s Homemade Ice Cream Ice cream made fresh in the store. Albemarle Square Shopping Center. 202-0306. $. Call for pickup

La Flor Michoacana Homemade paletas (popsicles), ice cream, and ice cream cakes, plus other sweet treats. 601A Cherry Ave. 984-1603 $. Call for pickup

Smoothie King Chain features smoothies, supplements, and healthy snacks. Barracks Road Shopping Center, 295-8502; Rivanna Ridge Shopping Center, 975-5464. $.

Gourmet Groceries and Gas Stations

Batesville Market Sandwiches to order, salads, and baked goods plus cheeses, produce, and packaged goods. 6624 Plank Rd., Batesville. 823-2001. $. ORDER

Bellair Market Gourmet sandwich spot on Ivy Road. 2401 Ivy Rd. 971-6608. $. ORDER

Blue Ridge Bottle Shop Craft beer store with both bottles and growlers available—plus sample before you buy! 2025 Library Ave, Crozet. 602-2337. $. ORDER

Brownsville Market Breakfast starting at 5am, plus burgers, sides, and famous fried chicken. 5995 Rockfish Gap Tpke., Crozet. 823-5251. $. Call for pickup

Feast! Nationally noted cheese, wine, and specialty food shop. 416 W. Main St., in the Main Street Market. 244-7800. $$. ORDER

Foods of All Nations Sandwiches, deli, and salads at this gourmet grocery. 2121 Ivy Rd. 296-6131. $. ORDER

Greenwood Gourmet Grocery Made-to-order sandwiches, fresh soup and a deli with mac-n-cheese, bread pudding, and other rotating dishes. 6701 Rockfish Gap Tpke., Crozet. (540) 456-6431. $. ORDER

Hunt Country Market A rotating menu for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, plus wine offerings. 2048 Garth Rd. 296-1648. $. Call to order

Integral Yoga Natural Foods All-natural food, organic produce, supplements, plus a deli and juice/ smoothie bar. 923 Preston Ave. 293-4111. $. Call to order

J.M. Stock Provisions Whole-animal butcher shop with sandwiches to go, great craft beer selection, and nicely curated wine selection. 709 W. Main St. 244-2480. $$. ORDER

Keevil & Keevil Grocery and Kitchen Belmont grocery with breakfast and lunch sammies, plus takeaway dinners. 703 Hinton Ave. 989-7648. $. ORDER

Market Street Café Gourmet breakfast, rotisserie chicken, and deli meats. 1111 E. Rio Rd. 964-1185. $.

Market Street Market Deli in the downtown grocery serves sandwiches and prepared foods. 400 E. Market St. 293-3478. $. ORDER

Market Street Wine An expertly curated selection. 305 Rivanna Plaza Dr., Suite 102, 964-9463; 311 E. Market St., 979-9463. $$. ORDER

Mill Creek Market The Southern sister of Bellair Market. Avon Street, across from the Southside Shopping Center. 817-1570. $. ORDER

Trader Joe’s This grocery chain boasts top quality at low cost, including “Two Buck Chuck” wine (which is actually $3.50). The Shops at Stonefield. 974-1466. $$.

Whole Foods Market Fresh, all-natural sandwiches ranging from classic favorites to vegan delights. Big salad and prepared-foods bar, too. 1797 Hydraulic Rd. 973-4900. $$.

Wyant’s Store Country-store fare like coffee and donuts, with daily specials and a great (cheap!) cheeseburger. 4696 Garth Rd., Crozet. 823-7299. $.

Italian and Pizza

Anna’s Pizza No. 5 In the family for 35 years. 115 Maury Ave. 295-7500. $. ORDER

Belmont Pizza and Pub Fresh, stone-baked pizza on hand-tossed pies. Beer, too! 211 Carlton Rd., Suite 10. 977-1970. $. ORDER

College Inn Late-night goodness. Pizza, gyros, subs, and its delivery can’t be beat. Breakfast items, too. 1511 University Ave. 977-2710. $. ORDER

Crozet Pizza Unpretentious, family-owned pizza parlor with nationally recognized pies. 5794 Three Notch’d Rd., Crozet, 823-2132; 20 Elliewood Ave., 202-1046. $. ORDER

Dr. Ho’s Humble Pie Pizza joint in the Crossroads mini-mall. 4916 Plank Rd., on 29S at North Garden. 245-0000. $/$$. ORDER

Fabio’s New York Pizza Pizza, subs, salads, and calzones made by natives of Naples. Get your pie the Sicilian way. 1551 E. High St. 872-0070. $. ORDER

Fellini’s #9 A local landmark featuring Italian favorites plus some inventive new takes. 200 W. Market St. 979-4279. $$. ORDER

Lampo Authentic Neapolitan pizzeria in Belmont. 205 Monticello Rd. 282-0607. $. ORDER

Mellow Mushroom Trippy-themed franchise, with great pizza and even better beer selection. 1321 W. Main St. 972-9366. $. ORDER

Vinny’s Italian Grill & Pizzeria This regional chain has pies plus a slew of caloric subs, pastas, and stromboli. Hollymead Town Center. 973-4055. $$. ORDER

Vivace Every kind of pasta imaginable, plus seafood. 2244 Ivy Rd. 979-0994. $$. ORDER

Vocelli Pizza Pizza, pasta, panini, salads, and stromboli for carryout and delivery, plus antipasti. Woodbrook Shopping Center. 977-4992. $. ORDER

Latin American

Al Carbon Chicken prepared in an Indigenous Mexican coal-fire flame-roasted rotisserie manner, plus sides like fried yucca and fried plantains . 1875 Seminole Trail, 964-1052. $. ORDER

The Bebedero Upscale authentic Mexican, plus cocktails and made-to-order guac. Order from sister restaurants Revolutionary Soup and The Bebedero and pick up food from all three, at once. 225 W. Main St., Downtown Mall. 234-3763. $$. ORDER

Chipotle Simple menu of burritos and tacos made before your eyes. Barracks Road Shopping Center, 872-0212; 2040 Abbey Rd. Suite 101, 984-1512. $. ORDER

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Fresh, handmade, Baja-style Mexican food. 435 Merchant Walk Sq., Suite 600. 214-0500. $. ORDER

Guadalajara Family-run Mexican food celebrating 30 years. 805 E. Market St., 977-2676; 395 Greenbrier Dr., 978-4313; 2206 Fontaine Ave., 979-2424; 108 Town Country Ln., 293-3538; 3450 Seminole Trail, 977-2677. $. ORDER

Guajiros Miami Eatery Food inspired by the everyday meals of Miami, with strong Cuban influence as well as Central and Southern American dishes. 1871 Seminole Trail, 465-2108. $ ORDER

Junction Innovative Southwestern cuisine with locally sourced ingredients in Belmont. 421 Monticello Rd. 465-6131. $$. ORDER

La Michoacana Mexican deli serves budget- friendly burritos, tacos, and enchiladas. 1138 E. High St., 409-9941; 2291 Seminole Ln., 956-4299. $. ORDER

Morsel Compass Popular food truck’s brick and mortar spot. 2025 Library Ave., Crozet. 989-1569. $$. ORDER

Qdoba Mexican Grill Spicy burritos, quesadillas, and Mexican salads made before your eyes. 3918 Lenox Ave., 244-5641. $. ORDER

Mediterranean – EO

Bashir’s Taverna Authentic Mediterranean cuisine by a Mediterranean chef. 507 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 923-0927. $$. Call for takeout

Basil Mediterranean Bistro Mediterranean fare from grape leaves to tapas, plus wine. 109 14th St., 977-5700; 5th Street Station, 202-7594. $. ORDER

Cava Fast-casual Mediterranean with lots of vegetarian options. 1200 Emmet St. N #110. 227-4800. $. ORDER

Orzo Kitchen & Wine Bar Dishes from Spain to Greece and wines of the world, now for curbside pickup. 416 W. Main St., in the Main Street Market. 975-6796. $$. ORDER

Miscellaneous Nationalities

Aromas Café Mediterranean and Middle Eastern fare. Sandwiches, salads, and famous falafel, open for takeout and delivery. 900 Natural Resources Dr. 244-2486. $. ORDER

Mas Authentic Spanish tapas and wines, now available for takeout. 904 Monticello Rd. 979-0990. $$. ORDER

Pearl Island Caribbean-inspired lunch spot in the Jefferson School City Center, open for curbside pickup. 233 Fourth St. NW. 466-0092. $. ORDER

The Shebeen Pub and Braai Conjures the South African veldt. Vinegar Hill Shopping Center. 296-3185. $$. ORDER

Sticks A fast food alternative: kebobs (veggie options available), sides, salads, desserts. Preston Plaza, 295-5262; Rivanna Ridge Shopping Center, 295-5212. $. ORDER

Soups, Salads, Sandwiches

Bodo’s Bagels Still the king of bagels in our town. Drive-thru available at 1418 N. Emmet St., 977-9598; 505 Preston Ave., 293-5224; and outside service at 1609 University Ave., 293-6021. $. For more info

Chopt Creative salad chain with ingredients from local purveyors. Barracks Road Shopping Center. 328-8092. $. ORDER

Citizen Bowl Shop Specialty salads with gluten- free, vegetarian, and paleo-friendly options. Also now selling groceries like yeast, flour, and brownie mix, plus gloves and toilet paper. 223 W. Main St., Downtown Mall. 234-3662. $. ORDER

Durty Nelly’s Down-home pub and deli now offering 5 subs (except the Dagwood) for $35. 2200 Jefferson Park Ave. 295-1278. $. ORDER

HotCakes Fancy sandwiches, housemade entrées, and desserts. Delivery available. Barracks Road Shopping Center. 295-6037. $. ORDER

Iron Paffles & Coffee Pastry dough + waffle iron + savory or sweet insides. 214 W. Water St. 806-3800. $. ORDER

Jack’s Shop Kitchen Farm-to-table brunch, lunch, and supper spot with elevated classics. 14843 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville. 939-9239. $$.

Jersey Mike’s Subs Subs from Jersey. 2040 Abbey Rd. #104, 529-6278; 5th Street Station, 328-8694. $. ORDER

Jimmy John’s Low-cost sandwiches on 29N. “Freaky fast” delivery. 1650 E. Rio Rd., 975-2100. $. ORDER

Panera Bread Co. Ubiquitous chain with casual fare. Barracks Road Shopping Center, 245-6192; Hollymead Town Center, 973-5264; Fifth Street Station, 973-5264. $. ORDER

Revolutionary Soup Choose from a slew of enticing soups made daily; order from sister restaurants The Whiskey Jar and The Bebedero and pick up food from all three at once. 108 Second St. SW, 296-SOUP; 104 14th St. NW, 979-9988. $. ORDER

Roots Natural Kitchen Fast-casual salad and grain bowls. 1329 W. Main St. 529-6229. $. ORDER

Which Wich Superior Sandwiches Create your own sandwiches by marking up the pre- printed brown bags. Hollymead Town Center. 977-9424. $. ORDER

Steaks and Seafood

Bonefish Grill Sister to mega-popular Outback Steakhouse featuring seafood, grilled non-fish specialties. Take-out and delivery. Hollymead Town Center. 975-3474. $$. ORDER

Outback Steakhouse Bloomin’ onions and giant steaks. Takeout or delivery. 1101 Seminole Trail. 975-4329. $$. ORDER

Public Fish & Oyster Simply prepared, responsibly sourced seafood. Take-out and limited delivery, 4-8pm. 513 W. Main St., 995-5542. $/$$. ORDER

Upscale Casual

C&O Serving a 3-course menu for curbside pick-up, two entree selections each night, Weds-Sun. Order by 5pm, pickup between 5 and 7pm. All profits go to employee relief fund. 515 E. Water St. 971-7044. $$$. ORDER

Ivy Inn Offering curbside pick-up, Weds-Sat. Order by noon. Menus change weekly. 2244 Old Ivy Rd. 977-1222. $$$. ORDER

The Local Belmont neighborhood spot is partnering with Junction to offer a “Ten for Ten” menu of comfort food meals for $10. All proceeds to staff. 4-9pm daily. 824 Hinton Ave. 984-9749. $$. ORDER

Maya Upscale Southern cuisine. Curbside and patio pick-up of family-style and regular menus. 12-8 pm. 633 W. Main St. 979-6292. $$. ORDER

The Melting Pot Delivery and carryout of full menu 11:30-8pm, Tues-Sun. 501 E. Water St. 244-3463. $$$. ORDER

The Mill Room Multiple menu options for carryout at The Boar’s Head, 200 Ednam Dr. 972-2230. $$$. ORDER

Oakhurst Inn Coffee & Café Southern style breakfast and lunch. Open for takeout Fri-Sun mornings until 1pm. 1616 Jefferson Park Ave. 872-0100. $. ORDER

Restoration At Old Trail Golf Course, now offering takeout at the snack bar window. 5494 Golf Dr., Crozet. 823-1841. $$. ORDER

Southern Crescent Cajun and Creole fare in Belmont. Takeout and curbside pick-up Wed-Sun, 12pm – 8pm. 814 Hinton Ave. 284-5101. $$. ORDER

Wayland’s Crossing Tavern Pub food, vegetarian plates, and kid-friendly fare. Open for takeout from 4– 8pm, Wed – Sun. 1015 Heathercroft Cir., Crozet. 205-4669. $$. ORDER

Zocalo Flavorful, high-end, Latin-inspired cuisine. Order online anytime for pickup between 4pm-8pm. 201 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 977-4944. $$. ORDER

Wine and Cocktails

Ivy Inn ivyinnrestaurant.com

Orzo Kitchen & Wine Bar orzokitchen.com

Tavola tavolavino.com

The Wine Guild of Charlottesville

wineguildcville.com

Zocalo zocalo-restaurant.com

Restaurants open for pick-up and delivery during the quarantine.

Please note that the information is subject to change and descriptions may not apply due to current circumstances. If you wish to add your eatery to our list, email us at living@c-ville.com.