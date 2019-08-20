Oh, happy day! Bright blooms and distinctive details enhance a Keswick wedding

Adria Wilson and Amanda Septien

April 27, 2018, at Keswick Vineyards

Photography by What Em Sees

While Adria calls it “a jumble of bright details,” Amanda says their wedding had “a romantic vintage feel that mixed in personal touches of our cultures and past.” However it’s described, one thing is clear about the couple’s spring nuptials: They were truly personal.

“My family is Cuban and Adria’s is Italian-American, so we wanted to pay homage to both of our families’ heritages,” Amanda says. “We did that through the food offered and the music played—lots of Buena Vista Social Club and old-school big band music mixed in with our favorite bluegrass and indie tunes.”

The other elements—a mix of DIYed pieces from friends and family; bright, tropical-inspired floral arrangements; and romantic centerpieces—capitalized on the BHLDN-esque vibe the ladies wanted to achieve. Says Amanda, “Somehow it all worked together really well!”

Hands-on

For some of the personal details, the couple turned to friends and family—Amanda’s sister designed the invitations, donation cards, and itinerary sign, while her dad cut wooden rounds for the centerpiece platforms. Adria wrote the table numbers on blue talavera tiles herself.

Decisions, decisions

The couple was based in Washington, D.C., but knew that, come wedding time, they’d have family traveling from New Jersey and North Carolina. “Picking Charlottesville seemed like a great compromise,” says Amanda. And, since Amanda worked at WeddingWire, they were able to research venues in the area that supported same-sex weddings. “The second we drove up [to Keswick Vineyards],” says Amanda, “we knew it was where our big day would be.”

On the menu

The couple wanted to incorporate both Adria’s Italian background and Amanda’s Cuban heritage into the food. That meant a menu where mojo pork shoulder and rice and beans mingled with lemon and rosemary roasted chicken and grilled broccolini with garlic butter on the buffet. “The most feedback we received from our guests after the wedding was how good the food was,” says Amanda. “And it truly was!”

Worth the wait

Amanda and Adria met via OkCupid in 2013—while Adria was in the middle of finishing up her doctoral dissertation (“she was extremely busy,” Amanda says). But Amanda “stuck it out long enough to get past that madness,” and they’ve been together ever since.

Fancy fleet

“It was the coolest thing ever to get carried off from cheering guests in a pearl white 1940 Senior Packard Limousine,” says Adria.

THE DETAILS

