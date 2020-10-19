Now touring: Soak in autumn with help from these emerging businesses

Photo: Zack Wajgras Photo: Zack Wajgras
Knife & Fork


10/19/20 at 12:19 PM
Maybe you like to take it slow. Relax. Stay in one place. With wine.

Maybe you’re on the go. Real fast. Keep up the pace. With wine.

If you’re inclined to check the first box, C’ville Picnic is for you. The new-to-Charlottesville concept offers upscale picnic experiences at local vineyards. If you’re more into box B, you’re in luck. VinGo is back from a hiatus to hop you from winery to winery.

C’ville Picnic

Best part about a picnic? Relaxing with friends over good food and drink. Worst part about a picnic? Everything else. C’ville Picnic takes care of it.

Starting at $189 for two guests and running to $489 for 12, the luxury al fresco dining provider delivers themed picnic décor (think pumpkin spice, Cali cool, vintage charm) and charcuterie boards, as well as food from local restaurants and wine from local partners, all set up and ready for you and yours. Winery options include Valley Road Vineyards, Hark Vineyards, King Family Vineyards, and Eastwood Farm and Winery, with more locales on the way.

“I came across a similar experience in Savannah, and I’m super excited to bring this to Charlottesville,” C’ville Picnic owner Stephanie Guevara says. “We have so many beautiful wineries and breweries.”

VinGo Tours

VinGo Tours, which offers customized half- or full-day winery, brewery, and distillery tours based on customer requests, has been on a break. But grape-fully, owner Kristen Gardner Beal is planning a comeback for Virginia Wine Month in October.

VinGo tours lets you leave the keys at home and does the driving to three to five of your favorite spirits-slinging spots. Half-day tours are $280 for four guests. Full days are $360.

Posted In:     Knife & Fork,Magazines

