New homes for Habitat families

Roxana De La O, her husband Ramiro Angel, a full-time cook at Bizou, and their two kids were one of eight local families celebrating their new Habitat for Humanity homes June 1 in Lochlyn Hill. The families contributed more than 3,300 hours of sweat equity on six job sites. Habitat built the three- and four-bedroom houses with Milestone Partners, which is developing the new mixed-income, diverse-architecture neighborhood, where residents can look forward to Angel’s contributions to the Lochlyn Hill potlucks.