New homes for Habitat families

Roxana De La O, her husband Ramiro Angel, a full-time cook at Bizou, and their two kids were one of eight local families celebrating their new Habitat for Humanity homes June 1 in Lochlyn Hill. The families contributed more than 3,300 hours of sweat equity on six job sites. Habitat built the three- and four-bedroom houses with Milestone Partners, which is developing the new mixed-income, diverse-architecture neighborhood, where residents can look forward to Angel’s contributions to the Lochlyn Hill potlucks.
In brief: Local hero, Mamadi’s back-adi, forget thoughts and prayers, and more
75th D-Day commemorates local hero whose name is misspelled June 6 marks the 75th anniversary of D-Day, a turning point in World War II. Across the globe, veterans will gather for speeches, re-enactments, and celebrations. The National Medal of Honor Museum is coordinating something a little
Fate uncertain: Historic Crozet home in path of subdivision
Wayland House, on Pleasant Green Street in Crozet, may be the oldest existing house in town, dating to about 1814. And it may disappear as a new development arrives. The house was built by a reverend, whose more famous son, Benjamin Franklin Ficklin Jr., operated stagecoaches and helped
Show them the money: Revenue commissioner says no to Airbnb collecting local occupancy taxes
Over graduation weekend, Fry’s Spring resident Chris Meyer rented his house for a “ridiculous amount of money to someone from California,” he said at City Council May 20. He appeared before council to complain about the difficulty he encountered in getting the proper city permits and in trying
‘Déjà vu’: Amanda Knox podcast focuses on Soering case
Like Jens Soering, Amanda Knox was a college student when she was convicted of murder. She spent four years in an Italian prison for the 2007 murder of her roommate in Perugia, and her case became a cause célèbre before she was acquitted in 2015. Since her return to the United States, she’s
In brief: PrezFest, Monticello High news, and more
Presidential address Following a brief introduction by UVA President Jim Ryan—where Ryan mentioned he’d gotten food poisoning from the White House the first time he met Bill Clinton—the former leader of the free world then took the lectern in Old Cabell Hall to close out the Miller Center of
Judge-ment day: Downer tells all about sitting on the bench
Judge Bob Downer knows something about what it’s like to appear before a judge as a defendant. He’s been there. And it’s a story he’s told in court. As a UVA graduate in 1970, Downer and some frat brothers, clearly under the influence of that era’s Ken Kesey and the Merry Pranksters, decided to
The fine print: Daily Progress subscription prices skyrocket
Print is dead. Print is dying. Newspapers are “toast.” We’ve all heard some iteration of this, and it makes print journalists think about jumping ship. But as more media becomes concentrated online, and local and national newspaper prices soar to make up for a loss in advertising revenue, at
Local races: Your primary guide
Primary day is June 11, and there’s more on the ballot than the 57th District race between Kathy Galvin and Sally Hudson. If you live in the city, the three people who win the Democratic nomination will likely be the ones to fill the three empty seats on City Council in November because
New wave: Two women, two generations head into the 57th primary stretch
The reliably Democratic 57th District rarely makes for an exciting horse race. Once a delegate, always a delegate, as David Toscano and Mitch Van Yahres before him proved, each easily holding on to the seat representing Charlottesville and the Albemarle urban ring as long as he chose. Not this
Unstellar moments: History of blackface at UVA
By Shrey Dua Just months out from the blackface scandal that rocked Virginia’s Democratic leadership and threatened Ralph Northam’s governorship, all of 10 people showed up May 15 to learn about UVA’s history of blackface. At a talk that was one of several held last week as part of the city’s
Affordable option? Church apartments could be a godsend
When a church in the Belmont neighborhood proposed converting underused space into 15 apartments, with a third of them specifically for people with disabilities, some community members were quick to call it a development idea that they could finally get behind. Others? Eh, not so much. “Public
In brief: PACmen and women, Pharrell weighs in, Long checks out, and more
Special interests If you’ve got an agenda, you’ve gotta have a PAC. A political action committee is the device of choice for individuals, corporations, developers, teachers, and many others to further their interests by funneling money or other support to political candidates. While a PAC is
Last call for U-Hall
By Carroll Trainum On Thursday, May 16, at least a hundred people stood in line at the demolition site of University Hall—the former hub of UVA basketball—to get a brick. They all had their own memories of U-Hall, known to some as “the house that Ralph built,” and they wanted a piece of
Now what? UVA-community working group outlines priorities
By Ali Sullivan After four months of surveys, conversations, community gatherings and focus groups, the committee formed by University of Virginia President Jim Ryan to evaluate the relationship between the university and the surrounding community released its final report in February. UVA
Honor crimes: Is it time for the single sanction to go?
Tucked on the fourth floor of Newcomb Hall in back of UVA’s Academical Village are offices of the student-run committee that investigates, charges, and tries fellow students accused of lying, cheating, or stealing. Its bylaws require panels to hand down the same punishment for any single
Running strong: A few words with UVA’s president at the end of his first year
UVA President Jim Ryan, a law school alum and former faculty member, took office August 1, just before the anniversary of the Unite the Right violence. As the year went on, he announced a new School of Data Science and watched the men’s basketball team take home its first-ever national
In brief: Capsized cop, jail board booed, and another Tar-jay?
Another Tar-jay? Local mogul Coran Capshaw’s Riverbend Development has plans for the former Kmart shopping center on Hydraulic, now known as Hillsdale Place. The company went before the Planning Commission May 14 for entrance corridor approval (after C-VILLE went to press). The plans keep the
Still active: Students work to change culture from the periphery
By Ben Hitchcock At 10:30pm on May 4, 1970, approximately 1,500 UVA students gathered on the Lawn to protest the murder of four student activists at Kent State University earlier that day. On April 28, 1983, a group of 100 students marched up to the office of Student Affairs Vice President
Indigenous inclusion: Advocates call for UVA American Indian studies center
Some issues don’t just go away if you ignore them. Aside from a brief appearance at the May 6 City Council meeting, the last time we heard from UVA alum Guy Lopez was 2002, when the university was considering whether to invest $4 million in the University of Arizona’s Mount Graham Observatory
Pedal to the metal: The path to a more cycling-friendly city
It’s National Bike Month, and Peter Krebs is fired up. Krebs, who’s the community outreach coordinator at the Piedmont Environmental Council, uses the word “exciting” more than any other when talking about the new bicycle and pedestrian plan he’s helped develop with the Thomas Jefferson