Reversing the trend: Nelson County’s top opioid prescriber has actively changed course

Lois Alderfer, who has been a family nurse practitioner in Virginia for 28 years, is the medical director at BRMC. (Photo: Zachary Wajsgras) Lois Alderfer, who has been a family nurse practitioner in Virginia for 28 years, is the medical director at BRMC. (Photo: Zachary Wajsgras)
News


10/09/19 at 6:00 AM
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

The bombshell dropped on July 16.

A report in The Washington Post, based on newly available data from the Drug Enforcement Agency, revealed every manufacturer, distributor, and pharmacy involved in the opioid crisis, and tracked the role each one played in the process that placed highly addictive prescription painkillers in the hands of patients.

In Arrington, employees at the Blue Ridge Medical Center were taken aback to see that their employer was the leading recipient of opioid painkillers in Nelson County by a wide margin. From 2006 to 2012 (the period covered by the database), BRMC received more than 1.1 million opioid pills, enough to prescribe each of the 2,263 people who live within 10 miles of the facility 74 pills a year, according to the Post.

“The results came out and the Blue Ridge Medical Center prescribed more opiates than [nearly] the rest of the pharmacies put together in Nelson County,” says Dr. Andrew Hodson, a board member at BRMC. “So if you wanted to point a finger at someone, it was the Blue Ridge Medical Center.”

Starting in the 1990s, an increase in the prescription of opioid painkillers led to an escalating addiction crisis that continues to this day. Nationwide, more than 130 people die every day from opioid overdose (including heroin and fentanyl, as well as prescription painkillers).

Hodson acknowledges that the high volume of opioid prescriptions continued well past the range of the DEA database; BRMC reports that it dispensed over 300,000 opioid painkillers per year from 2012 to 2016—a period during which the Virginia Department of Health says three people died in Nelson County due to opioid overdose.

After a few of the “old-school” physicians who, according to Hodson, prescribed “virtually anything anyone asked them to prescribe” retired in 2017, the medical specialists at BRMC realized they were enabling a culture of dependency among their patients.

“When we had providers leave, we decided we had to address this,” says Lois Alderfer, a nurse practitioner and the medical director at BRMC. She doesn’t blame the doctors who left, but says the facility “looked at what was recommended, came up with a policy and procedure, and that’s what we’ve been following—and our numbers have gone down significantly.”

After never falling below the 300,000-pill threshold, BRMC cut that figure in half in two years, reporting just over 120,000 prescribed painkillers in 2018. Stricter restrictions were put in place that limited physicians from signing off on more than 30 morphine equivalents for a patient—roughly equal to 200 mg of codeine—unless recommended by a pain specialist.

If patients are prescribed painkillers, Alderfer says they must make regular check-in visits to BRMC, sign an “annual pain contract,” and submit to a drug screening. Nurse practitioners have been tasked with encouraging alternative forms of pain management like acupuncture, massage therapy, chiropractic work, yoga, swimming, and strength training.

Thanks to a federal grant BRMC received in May, the facility has also been able to cover up to $1,000 in expenses for qualified patients to participate in these alternative services. In most cases, that means patients don’t need to get their insurance companies involved.

“We use the global pain scale to try to judge what was their pain at the beginning and how did it change over the course of the time,” says Mary Schimm, a BRMC counselor who works with the program. “We have found that the pain scales demonstrate people are reducing their pain during the therapies…and then we try to help them develop a plan for how they’re going to maintain staying in more of a pain-free state.”

Nelson is far from the worst county in Virginia when it comes to enabling opioid addictions—the DEA database points to the southwest region of the commonwealth as the most heavily impacted area, and Nelson trailed Charlottesville in opioid prescriptions during that time frame.

But as the leading prescriber of painkillers in its community, BRMC hopes to send a message to other pharmacies around the country that the medical community needs to take responsibility for its role in the opioid crisis and address new approaches to pain management head on. BRMC is still working on determining its next step after the grant runs out (Schimm believes they’re on track to do so in December), but it aims to continue promoting these alternative approaches to pain management over opioid prescriptions.

“It’s very simple: You’re taking care of people,” Hodson says. “Medicine today doesn’t take care of people. You get a billing code, you pay your money, but you’re not actually being cared for.” He wants patients to ask themselves, “Does your medical care give you medical care?”

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Posted In:     News

Tags:     , , , ,

Previous Post

Renters beware: Local property owners caught in the middle of Craigslist scams

Next Post

Capital secrets: News outlets sue VADOC to view executions from start to finish



Our comments system is designed to foster a lively debate of ideas, offer a forum for the exchange of ad hoc information, and solicit honest, respectful feedback about the work we do. We’re glad you’re participating. Here are a few simple rules to follow, which should be relatively straightforward.

1) Don’t call people names or accuse them of things you cannot support.
2) Don’t direct foul language, racial slurs, or offensive terms at other commenters or our staff.
3) Don’t use the discussion on our site for commercial (or shameless personal) promotion.

We reserve the right to remove posts and ban commenters who violate any of the rules listed above, or the spirit of the discussion. We’re trying to create a safe space for a wide range of people to express themselves, and we believe that goal can only be achieved through thoughtful, sensitive editorial control.

If you have questions or comments about our policies or about a specific post, please send an e-mail to editor@c-ville.com.

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of