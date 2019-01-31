Natural and cheerful: Claudia and Jim at Sweet Greens Farm

Claudia Seixas & Jim Marzluff

October 7, 2018, at Sweet Greens Farm | Photography by Amy Jackson Smith

Perfect moments

Among the couple’s favorite moments from the day? Planting a magnolia tree—to symbolize their growing love—during the ceremony (“We’ll always be able to remember that moment as we take care of our tree,” Claudia says) and sunset photos after the ceremony (“The light was golden and perfect, and it finally felt like we were actually married,” Jim says).

Big on blooms

Flowers played a huge role in this at-home wedding. Claudia and Jim own and operate Sweet Greens Farm, a working farm on 65 acres where they grow vegetables and cut flowers. “We wanted to share this place, which is both our home and place of work, with the people who are most important to us,” says Claudia.

Ground to table

The couple shared a list of vegetables growing on the farm at the time of the wedding with their chef, Tucker Yoder, who used them to prepare a family-style, plant-based menu.

Grow from love

The couple met while attending Swarthmore College through an organization that promotes food system awareness through organic gardening and activism. Says Claudia, “We got hooked on gardening and each other!” They’ve been together for 10 years and were engaged for five.

The details

Officiant: Claire Frances Catering: Tucker Yoder Flowers: Sweet Greens Farm Cake: Sweethaus Music: DJ Tobler & Vincent Zorn Bride’s attire: Lillian West Shoes: Bella Belle Groom’s attire: Samuelsohn Bridesmaids’ dresses: Reformation Rings: Tavia Metal Hair and makeup: Daphne Latham