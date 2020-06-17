Musical journeyman

The range of guitarist Miles Pearce’s talent is as breathtaking as his euphoric playing. He traverses the fretboard through classical, jazz, folk, Hindustani classical, flamenco, Brazilian samba, Argentine tango, South Indian Karnatic vocal, and West African rhythms—and if that’s not enough, he also lists experimental music on his bio. Pearce teaches privately and online, and he performs frequently on local stages. As wineries and patios have reopened, his calendar is filling up with gigs at idyllic outdoor settings, including a Father’s Day set of Spanish music at Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards. Learn more about Pearce’s music at driftwoodradio.com, and inquire about lessons at fretboard101.com.

What is the best advice you’ve received about guitar playing?

The best advice I ever received about guitar playing was from my friend and mentor Berto Salés of Beleza. [He said] to set aside some time to stretch your hands and fingers every day, especially if you are pushing yourself a lot technically. It took a hand injury and six months off from performing to realize how important this is.

How do beginning players stay motivated?

The best way to stay motivated as a beginning guitar student is to learn songs and styles that inspire you, and focus on taking one small step forward at a time. It’s also important to remember that it takes a little time. If you have trouble playing a new song or technique the first 20 or 40 times, it doesn’t mean you suck. Most new skills on the guitar require a lot of repetition, so keep going even if it doesn’t feel natural at first.

How are you using your talents during the quarantine?

I’ve been using my time during the quarantine to create new tabs and tutorials for the Fretboard101 online guitar program, and compose original music.

Miles Pearce performs on Sunday at 1pm. Pippin Hill Farm, 5022 Plank Rd., North Garden. pippinhillfarm.com.