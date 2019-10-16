Moveable feast: Chasing the food trucks

Food trucks offer some of the most creative and culturally diverse cuisine in town—but they can be elusive. Stumbling upon one is often a happy accident—a bonus while attending a festival or visiting a vineyard. We wanted to see if we could turn that on its head and provide a guide to finding your favorite food trucks—to make discovering them more intentional. We invited about 30 to send us their fall schedules. Fewer than half responded, and many told us they’re mostly booked for private events. It’s good to know that food trucks are flourishing here, even if it means we’re not always on the guest list (sniff). In any case, here’s our well-intentioned but noncomprehensive guide to grabbing food on the go through the end of November.
106 Food Trucks
In 2016, owner/chef Will Cooper rolled out his flagship truck, 106 Street Food, with a mission to shake up the sandwich world with creative variations on traditional favorites (falafel with provolone, pork schnitzel with lemon aioli, and Angus burger with smoked gouda, bacon, and fried egg, to name a few). Since then, Cooper has expanded his fleet to three trucks, each with a different style. 106-street-food.business.site
106 Street Food
American cuisine with international influences—falafel pitas, pork schnitzels, and big burgers.
Saturday, October 19, noon-9pm Bold Rock Hard Cider
Sunday, October 20, 1-7pm, Bald Top Brewing Co.
Wednesday, October 23, noon-6pm, King Family Vineyards
Friday, November 1, 5-11pm, Tomtoberfest
106 Grilled
Pressed sandwiches and paninis, like Cuban and caprese.
Saturday, October 19, noon-9pm, Bold Rock Hard Cider
Friday, October 25, 5-8pm, Starr Hill Brewery
Saturday, October. 26, 11am-9pm, Bold Rock Hard Cider
106 Eastview
Traditional and fusion Japanese fare like okonomiyaki and moco loco.
Saturday, October 19, noon-5pm, DuCard Vineyards
Tuesday, October 23, 5-8pm, Starr Hill Brewery
Friday, October 25, 4-11pm, Bald Top Brewing Co.
Sunday, October 27, noon-6pm, Chisholm Vineyards
Angelic’s Mobile Kitchen
Angelic Jenkins has been satisfying customers’ cravings for Southern cooking for five years. Her specialty is fried fish, but her soul food repertoire is complete. You can often find her on weekdays on Pantops Mountain, at 1538 E. High St. Call ahead to see if she’s there. angelicskitchen.com
Saturday, October 26, noon-6pm, Eden Ministries Fall Festival
Tuesday, October 29, 11am-1pm, Dairy Market apartments groundbreaking
Saturday, November 23, 9am-2pm, Cornucopia Festival
The Bavarian Chef
The Bavarian Chef has been serving traditional German schnitzel—both veal and pork—in Madison since 1974. Between the home base and the food truck, the restaurant dishes up about 500 schnitzels a week. The food truck menu also includes snacks such as a pretzel with beer cheese and mustard dips, pommes frites, potato pancakes with sour cream, and homemade applesauce—and sausages, lots of sausages! thebavarianchef.com
Saturday, October 26, noon-5pm, Chisholm Vineyards
Saturday, November 2, 9am-6pm, Montpelier Races
Wednesday, November 13, 6-8:30pm, Bald Top Brewing Co.
Carpe Donut
“Tender and steamy on the inside, slightly crisped on the outside.” That’s how Carpe Donut describes its apple cider donuts, and it’s on the money. For the better part of 12 years, the family-run business owned by Matt Rohdie and Jen Downie has churned out that singularly delectable donut, offered plain or sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar. But about a year ago, they expanded their offerings to include flavors like toasted coconut and double blueberry. (Carpe Donuts’ brick-and-mortar shop, in the McIntire Shopping Plaza, is open 8am-1pm weekdays.) carpedonut.org
Saturdays, 8am-1pm, at City Market
Wednesday, October 23, 6-10pm, Elvis Costello, Sprint Pavilion
Saturday, November 2, 10am-5pm, Vintage Virginia Apples Annual Harvest Festival
Friday, November 8, 6-10pm, Wilco, Sprint Pavilion
Catch the Chef
Chef Tyler Berry is famous for his cheeseburgers, Philly cheesesteaks, Boom Boom Shrimp, and fries with five distinctive toppings (the Baconator, for example). You can often catch Berry’s trucks—he also has a mobile “deli” that features wraps and sandwiches—in the Lowe’s parking lot in Ruckersville. Facebook @catchthechef
Saturday, October 19, noon-3pm, Keswick Vineyards
Sunday, October 20, noon-5pm, Chisholm Vineyards
Saturday, October 26, noon-8pm, Wilderness Run Vineyards
Sunday, October 27, noon-3pm, Keswick Vineyards
Farmacy
Wholesome, organic, Mexican-inspired fare by owner Jessica Hogan and her partner/chef Gabino Lino, whose local food experience includes working at Feast! and Beer Run. Our favorite is the Super-Naan Taco (pork al pastor with shredded lettuce and kale, onion, cilantro, feta, and guac, served on garlic naan topped with sour cream and a side of salsa). farmacy.guru
Saturday, October 19, 10am-5pm, Liberty Mills Farm
Friday, October 25, 5-8pm, Pollak Vineyards
Saturday, November 2, 10am-5pm, Albemarle Cider Festival
Saturday, November 16, 11am-5pm, Thomas Jefferson Wine Festival
Friday, November 22, 5-8pm, Glass House Winery
Firefly on the Fly
The mobile wing of the restaurant takes its chefs, servers, and menu offerings on the road. And, if the truck’s Facebook feed is any indication, the crew seems to have a lot of fun on these field trips. Daily specials and menu items reflect Firefly’s emphasis on providing vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options as well as bestsellers like the grass-fed Virginia beef burger. fireflycville.com
Friday, October 18, 5-8pm, The Fralin Museum of Art
Saturday, October 19, noon-4pm, Blenheim Vineyards
Sunday, October 20, noon-4pm, Liberty Mills Farm
Saturday, October 26, 5-8pm, Knight’s Gambit Vineyard
Sunday, October 27, noon-4pm, Liberty Mills Farm
Wednesday, October 30, 5-8pm, King Family Vineyards
Saturday, November 2, 10:30am-5:30pm, ARTCHO
Sunday, November 3, time TBD, Blenheim Vineyards
Good Waffles & Co.
Serves just what the name suggests, plus a few things you might not expect. Chicken-N-Waffles? Yes, of course. But also loaded waffle fries, waffle pudding, seasonal soups, and daily specials, and the signature bubble waffles with toppings savory or sweet. Fall desserts include bourbon apple pie—a waffle topped with housemade brown butter bourbon truffle ice cream, sliced apples, caramel sauce, and whipped cream. goodwafflesco.com
Wednesday, October 23, 5-8pm, King Family Vineyards
Saturday, November 2, 10:30am-5:30pm, ARTCHO
Wednesday, November 20, 5-8pm, King Family Vineyards
Little Manila
A lot of folks are hungry for the Filipino food Jessica and Fernando Dizon cook up in their truck. Nearly every weekday, you can find them at a lunchtime spot with people lined up for platters of pork or chicken barbecue served with rice, pancit noodles, or lumpia (fried spring roll). Facebook and Instagram @littlemanilacville
Saturday, October 19 and 26, 8am-1pm, City Market
Wednesday, October 23, 6-10pm, Elvis Costello, Sprint Pavilion
Friday, November 1, 5-11pm, Tomtoberfest
Saturday, November 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30, 8am-1pm, City Market
The SpiceSea Gourmet
Chef Whitney Matthews’ award-winning food truck is rolling out a cold-weather menu that includes she-crab soup (a secret family recipe), New England clam chowder, soft shell crab po’ boys, and fried lobster mac ‘n’ cheese. spiceseagourmet.com
Friday, October 18, 5:30-8pm, Grace Estate Winery
Saturday, October 19, noon-4pm, Valley Road Vineyards
Friday, October 25, 5-8pm, Decipher Brewing
Saturday, October 26, 5:30-8pm, Grace Estate Winery
Friday, November 1, 5-8pm, Decipher Brewing
Wonderment Bakeshop & Creamery
Founder Stephanie Taylor calls herself a “dessert enthusiast,” and credits her parents with encouraging both her sweet tooth and her love of baking from a young age. The goodies she dispenses from her adorable teal blue truck—artisan ice cream sandwiches and homemade pop-tarts—might make you think she’s never grown up. Not that we’re judging. In fact, we’re happy to indulge our inner child—especially with ice cream. Our seasonal favorite is her pumpkin pie in pop-tart form, with flaky crust, perfectly spiced filling, and that familiar brown sugar frosting. Taylor makes everything from scratch: ice cream, cookies, pastry crusts, and fillings. cvillewonderment.com
Saturday, October 19 and 26, 8am-1pm, City Market
Saturday, October 26, noon-6pm, Bold Rock Fall Foliage Festival
Saturday, November 2 and 9, 8am-1pm, City Market
Events & Festivals
Eden Ministries Fall Festival
Saturday, October 26, 11am-6pm, Keswick. eden-ministries.com
Bold Rock Fall Foliage Festival
Saturday, October 26, 11am-9pm, Nellysford. boldrock.com
Tomtoberfest
Friday, November 1, IX Art Park. tomtomfest.com
ARTCHO
Saturday, November 2, 10:30am-5:30pm, IX Art Park. artcho.org
Montpelier Races
Saturday, November 2, 9am-6pm, James Madison’s Montpelier, Montpelier Station. montpelier.org
Vintage Virginia Apples Annual Harvest Festival
Saturday, November 2, 10am-5pm, Albemarle CiderWorks, North Garden. albemarleciderworks.com
Thomas Jefferson Wine Festival
Saturday, November 16, 11am-5pm, Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest, Forest. poplarforest.org
Cornucopia Festival
Saturday, November 23, 9am-2pm, Louisa. Search for “cornucopia” on eventbrite.com