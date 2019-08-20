Love local: A bevy of Charlottesville goods round out a romantic wedding

Elaine Butcher and Bradley Jaeger

September 30, 2017, at Highland Orchard in Covesville, Virginia

Photography by Katie Stoops

Having lived and launched a business in Charlottesville, Elaine Butcher was aware of the city’s wealth of talented artisans. So when it came time to design her wedding to Brad Jaeger, she knew where to turn: everywhere.

The couple’s vendor list reads like a who’s who of wedding industry It Folk: Orpha Events, Nature Composed, A Pimento Catering, Honeycomb, Paradox Pastry, and Elaine herself. The Detroit-based jewelry designer put a personal stamp on her and Brad’s wedding rings (though he had another local artisan, Gabriel Ofiesh, design her engagement ring).

“The community in Charlottesville is super creative, and when I was there I collaborated with so many people in the wedding, design, and event industry,” Elaine says. “It was important to me to include all of my favorite businesses and let them do what they do best.”

Great minds think alike

As they were reciting their vows, it was revealed that the couple, unbeknownst to each other, had written the same phrase: “so happy to be super chill homies for life.”

“I used to say that we were super chill homies before we were dating,” Elaine says. “That definitely got a good laugh from our guests.”

Bloomin’ beautiful

Elaine sent a few photos for bouquet inspiration, but let her florist, Jenn Pineau, do the rest. “It turned out super magical, pretty natural, and insanely romantic,” she says. “A beautiful mix of burgundy, lavender, gray, and peach, along with foraged greenery and a variety of local blooms, all tied together with silk ribbons from local silk designer Willow Knows.”

On the menu

A Pimento Catering fulfilled the couple’s wish for Asian-inspired dishes that incorporated local ingredients. “There were summer rolls, fish, and tons of veggies,” Elaine says. “It was clean and colorful.”

Use your resources!

Elaine and Brad wouldn’t have known about their wedding site without their planner, Marisa Vrooman of Orpha Events, who was friends with the property owner. “She orchestrated all of the infrastructure and built such a magical world for us to celebrate in, tucked right in between the Blue Ridge Mountains,” Elaine says.

Meet cute

In the summer of 2009, Brad’s new boss was taking him on a tour of his favorite restaurants when they finally made it to Elaine’s family’s Thai spot, Monsoon. “After meeting a few times [there] and some friendly banter, we ran into each on the Downtown Mall one day,” Elaine says. “The rest is history.”

Sweet deal

A longtime friend of Elaine’s, Arley Arrington of Arley Cakes made a three-tier champagne cake with buttercream frosting.

THE DETAILS

Event planner: Orpha Events Officiant: David Brown Catering: A Pimento, Paradox Pastry Flowers: Nature Composed Cake: Arley Cakes Music: Olivarez Trio (ceremony), Love Canon (reception), Thomas Dean (late-night) Bride’s attire: Carol Hannah (skirt), Dijana Bucalo (top) Shoes: Bogota, Colombia Groom’s attire: Romualdo’s Rings: Gabriel Ofiesh (engagement ring), Elaine B (wedding bands) Hair and makeup: Honeycomb Videographer: Orpha Events