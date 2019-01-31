Keeping it classic: Virginia takes center stage at a Pippin Hill fête

Kate Robinson & Dante Schiavo | August 11, 2018 at Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards

Photography by Shannon Moffit

“Looking out at everyone from the altar, walking through the crowd during our introduction into the reception hall, being cheered on by everyone during our sparkler farewell,” says Kate Robinson of her wedding day, “the whole night was filled with favorite moments with all the people who mean the most to us.”

That’s just how Kate and Dante planned it, hoping to keep the décor simple and timeless to let the most important details shine. A classic palette of black (for bridal party attire), creams and mauves (in the flower arrangements), and gold accents gave the day a sophisticated air.

As for the venue itself, it was a no-brainer.

“When we walked up to the amazingly picturesque setting at Pippin Hill,” says Kate, “it was love at first sight.”

RSVP

The couples’ invitations, says Kate, captured the tone of the wedding perfectly. And, as an added bonus, included a nod to Virginia with dogwood flower envelope liners.

Smoke show

As a surprise for the groom, Kate hired a cigar roller for the reception, “a detail that he and our guests loved,” she says.

Too pretty to eat?

A seated dinner felt appropriately fancy for the occasion, but the couple wanted familiar Virginia ingredients to be included. With that in mind, Pippin Hill served a menu of strawberry salad, roasted beef tenderloin and vegetables, and, of course, a selection of wines.

Puppy love

After dating long-distance through grad school, the couple moved to Kate’s home state of Minnesota, where they live with their “beloved dog-child.” (His birthday was their wedding date!) By the time they were married, Kate and Dante had been together more than 13 years.

Good thought

Pack a few location-specific items into the welcome bag for out-of-town arrivals. Kate and Dante included Virginia peanut butter, snacks from Route 11 and BoomChickaPop, and a postcard version of a custom Pippin Hill watercolor the groom’s parents had gifted the couple.

