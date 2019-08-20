It takes two: Dutch details enrich a classic American fête

Jenna Hartin and William de Hoop Scheffer

July 28, 2018, at Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards

Photography by Jen Fariello

The groom is Dutch, the bride is American. How to bridge the gap? Says Jenna, “We decided to honor William’s Dutch heritage with our color palette and styling.”

Shades of orange and Delft blue (a color often seen in traditional Dutch pottery) show up everywhere—from the vintage blue and white plates and Dutch vases, to pops of color in the flowers and the groom’s bow tie.

“We displayed his family crest on an American bourbon barrel head which matches his family ring that he wore during the ceremony,” says Jenna. But the most fun nod to William’s Dutch heritage were the bicycles at the ceremony entrance—they doubled as the couple’s getaway vehicles!

Photo: Jen Fariello

Natural beauty

“Southern Blooms executed everything I dreamed of—overflowing arrangements of greenery with pops of orange,” says Jenna.

Photo: Jen Fariello

Photo: Jen Fariello

Family band

Jenna says the highlight of the evening was when William and his friends took the stage. “They’re all great musicians and I soon got pulled up for our own rendition of ‘Twist and Shout.’”

Photo: Jen Fariello

Photo: Jen Fariello

Photo: Jen Fariello

Can I get your autograph?

To tie in the groom’s love of guitars, the couple swapped out a traditional guestbook in favor of…an actual guitar. The signed axe now hangs on the wall in their home.

Photo: Jen Fariello

Photo: Jen Fariello

Photo: Jen Fariello

Site specific

Pippin Hill makes the decisions easy, says the bride. Menu-wise, they embraced summer with a burrata and tomato salad, followed by beef tenderloin and Maine lobster tail. And the setting only added to the romance: “We immediately knew it was ‘the place,’ with its lush green vineyards, hydrangea entrance, wildflowers, and the beautiful backdrop of the Blue Ridge Mountains.”

Photo: Jen Fariello

Photo: Jen Fariello

Feel the burn

Jenna and William met on the Tinder dating app while living in Houston, Texas. “This brought a lot of laughter during my sister’s maid-of-honor speech, when she surprised us with a Tinder cut-out frame that eventually made it to the dance floor,” Jenna says.

THE DETAILS

Event planner: Donovan-Groves Events Officiant: R. Charles Grant Catering: Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards Flowers: Southern Blooms Cake: Favorite Cakes Music: Plum Blossom Quartet (ceremony/cocktail), The New Royals (reception) Bride’s attire: Lela Rose Shoes: Badgley Mischka Groom’s attire: DC Custom Clothiers Groomsmen’s attire: Men’s Warehouse Bridesmaids’ dresses: Nouvelle Amsale Rings: David Gardner’s Hair and makeup: Avenue 42 Videographer: Shaking Hands Productions Stationary: The Preppy Pink Pony Calligraphy: Sarah Bohl Designs