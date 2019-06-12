In brief: The ice rink cometh, will TJ’s birthday goeth? And more

You name it!

Good news for hockey players, figure skaters, and curlers who have been adrift since the Main Street Arena closed in spring 2018. Construction is scheduled to begin on a new ice rink in Brookhill, the Coran Capshaw and Alan Taylor-owned Riverbend Development project off U.S. 29 in northern Albemarle, in July.

Nonprofit Friends of Charlottesville Ice Park is raising money to build the long-awaited $5.6 million ice park, and there’s a lot of naming rights up for grabs. Want to see your name on the Zamboni? It’s available. The penalty box? That could be yours.

The new 36,056-square-foot regulation-sized facility promises seating for 400 and will be the home of both the UVA and JMU hockey teams. It features a state-of-the-art roof and improved party facilities and locker rooms, as well as a pro shop.

The skating community in Charlottesville has seen tremendous growth since 1996, when the Main Street Arena was constructed. As of 2017, the number of adult hockey teams in the area had grown from four to 17, along with five kids teams, one curling club, and three figure skating clubs.

Construction on the project is scheduled to be complete in May 2020.

Other opportunities to slap a moniker on the new ice facility include:

Building

Locker rooms

Bleachers

Concession stand/bar

28 rink signs

4 logos on the ice

Sponsors, like the official dentist or official chiropractor of the new ice rink

Quote of the week

“I have an entire filing cabinet right by my front door that I would be able to knock over so someone couldn’t enter the room. And that’s really painful to have to plan and start my year like that.”—Burnley-Moran teacher Carol Busching about what keeps her awake at night, at a gun safety roundtable June 10 with Senator Tim Kaine

In brief

Nixing TJ’s b’day

Mayor Nikuyah Walker proposed ditching Thomas Jefferson’s April 13 birthday as a paid city holiday, and replacing it with Liberation and Freedom Day in March to celebrate the emancipation of enslaved people in Charlottesville and Albemarle County. City attorney John Blair will address revising the holiday observance ordinance at the June 17 or July 1 council meeting.

Better venue

Plaintiffs leave Charlottesville’s temporary circuit court. staff photo

Plaintiffs in the lawsuit against the city councilors who voted to remove statues of Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson don’t want to face a jury in Charlottesville and have requested a change of venue, alleging jury bias from extensive media coverage and a courtroom that’s too noisy, small, and hot.

Deeds challenger

Attorney Elliott Harding, former legislative director for Republican Tom Garrett, signaled his intention to run as an independent against longtime Democratic state Senator Creigh Deeds. In a tweet, Harding said his governing philosophy better represents the people of the 25th District, which stretches to the West Virginia border.

Quarry tragedy

Police recovered the body of Hanover County’s Henry Morin, 18, who was last seen swimming with friends at a Schuyler quarry June 4. Although private property, the quarry is a popular spot for teens who take a risk when choosing to jump. Morin would have graduated this week, and planned to attend college in Colorado.

UVA baseball drafts

Two UVA players were selected in the MLB amateur draft. Shortstop Tanner Morris was picked in the fifth round by the Toronto Blue Jays and right-handed pitcher Noah Murdock was tapped in the seventh round by the Kansas City Royals.

Championship tomes

At least two books have been released about the UVA men’s basketball team’s comeback journey. The Daily Progress produced Road to Redemption just weeks after the Wahoo win. Now former Progress sportswriter Jerry Ratcliffe and August Free Press editor Chris Graham have come out with Team of Destiny, which was released by tk publisher June 10.

Fairer ED

UVA reintroduced an early decision application option for high school seniors applying in August. The university stopped early decision in 2007 to avoid disadvantaging low-income students reliant on financial aid. The new option aims to be fairer and will release need-based financial aid decisions at the same time as early admissions decisions.