In brief: Cops’ case reopened, Meadow Creek pollution, Belmont Bridge plans and more

Bridging the Belmont gap

Replacing the 1962-built Belmont Bridge was first recommended in 2003. Many plans have come and gone, as has at least one design company. In 2012, some, like former city councilor Bob Fenwick, said the bridge’s deterioration was the result of city neglect and could be repaired. At the time, the bridge replacement project cost was about $14 million.

That cost is now $24.7 million, and on August 20 the Board of Architectural Review approved a certificate of appropriateness for the new span. The design, with its 10-foot sidewalks and 7-foot bike lanes, favors pedestrians and

bicyclists, with two lanes devoted to motorists.

City officials hope that construction will begin by 2020.

Putting the “i” in infidelity

Millennials and Gen Xers are more likely to engage in “internet infidelity” than earlier generations, according to “iFidelity: The State of Our Unions 2019,” a report from the National Marriage Project at the University of Virginia and the School of Family Life at Brigham Young University.

UVA sociology prof Brad Wilcox has studied marriage and fidelity for the past 10 years. For this study, he partnered with BYU’s Jeffrey Dew, a family studies professor. They found: