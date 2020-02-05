Hot chocolate month! And other cures for cabin fever

We’ll admit it, February isn’t the most exciting month of the year. Cabin fever has set in and the anticipation of spring is running high. Enter MarieBette Café & Bakery, with its fourth annual hot chocolate month. Both locations will offer a special hot chocolate flavor each day from Saturday, February 1, through Saturday, February 29, including peanut butter (February 4), s’more (February 26), and even a “love elixir” on Valentine’s Day. Don’t forget the housemade marshmallows! mariebette.com

Snuggle up

In the spirit of all things cozy, IX Art Park is hosting its second annual Hyggefest on Friday, February 7, from 8-11pm. There will be live music, board games, and, yes, more hot chocolate, although this time of the spiked variety. (And in case you’re wondering, it’s pronounced “hoo-gah.”) Tickets are $5, $8 at the door. showclix.com/event/hyggefest

Getting vertical

Afton’s Valley Road Vineyards is partnering with l’etoile Catering for a vertical wine tasting and pairing from 2-4:30pm on Saturday, February 15. What is a vertical tasting, you ask? It’s an opportunity to try one bottling over multiple different vintages. This particular event will highlight Valley Road’s meritage and petit verdot wines. $85 per person, advanced purchase required. valleyroadwines.com

Spring into action

Get your green thumb ready for warmer weather with these two indoor gardening events:

Air plants, succulents, mosses, oh my! Charlottesville Parks & Recreation is hosting terrarium arranging on Friday, February 7, from 5:30-7:30pm; attendees will take home their arrangement and a hanging basket. Ages 14-plus, $32 for city residents, $44 for non-residents. Carver Recreation Center, tiny.cc/terrarium

Fifth Season Gardening Co. is the place to be for a seed-starting workshop on Saturday, February 15, from 11am-12:30pm. Tickets are $20, and include a flat of organic gardening starts. tiny.cc/seed starting