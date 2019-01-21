Honest goodness: A new Lovingston shop offers up high-quality wares

Restoration has always been important to the Ramsey family: There’s Luke, whose company Ramsey Restoration focuses on the construction and preservation of historical property, and who learned how to build log cabins from his father. And there’s Adrienne, who formerly served as a spokesperson for the Food Routes Network (the same folks who developed the “Buy Fresh, Buy Local” campaign).

After moving to Virginia in 2007 in search of “something more,” she organized historical skills education programs at the Heritage Harvest Festival, farmer’s markets, fairs, and festivals before hunkering down to tend to family and farm (“homeschooling, daily meditation, cows, sheep, chickens, guineas, and Great Pyrenees,” Adrienne says). Then, in March of 2018, on the new moon, the Ramseys opened Home Remedies Mercantile & Exchange.

The Lovingston store owners hope to provide a place to buy high-quality groceries and goods, as well as exchange ideas and take hands-on classes.

“We would like to share the many blessings our family farm provides, both edible and experiential,” Adrienne says. “We are devoted to sustainable skills, historic preservation, and local culture and harbor a deep desire to serve and connect with like minds.”

The shop offers grass-fed, organic dairy, eggs, and local meat; traditional, medicinal, and culinary remedies; locally made microbrews, baked goods, honeys, coffees, and teas; and even locally crafted wreaths and bouquets. And with the addition of a new stove and oven in December came local baker Cris Hamilton, who will expand the store’s menu options.

Says Adrienne, “This will enable us to offer many more seasonally inspired meals and prepared foods made with love and high vibrations.”

Coming soon

The store’s next barter/exchange event is scheduled for the first full moon January. Come with anything you’ve grown, nurtured, or cultivated and barter with others interested in exchanging.—CH