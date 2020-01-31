Head over heels: A fun-filled day kicks off a lifetime of happiness

Jamie Richman & Charles Baldwin

September 14, 2019

There are so many wedding-day moments to anticipate before the big day approaches: saying “I do,” the first kiss, feeding each other a slice of cake. For Jamie, that moment was the first look.

“That morning I was feeling so anxious and just wanted to be with Charles and have everything get started,” she says. “When the time came, Charles turned around and looked at me, with the happiest expression, and shouted, ‘We’re getting married today!’ After that, all my anxiety was replaced with excitement.”

And the excitement continued throughout the evening, from the vows to Charles’ most-anticipated moment, dancing the Hora.

“Being surrounded by so many of our friends and family joining hands and dancing around us was an incredible experience and moment I’ll always remember fondly,” he says. He adds, “While Jamie won’t admit it, I know that secretly her favorite moment was at the end of the dance party when I did the worm down the Soul Train line.”

Set the scene

Jamie says the venue helped guide their vision for the wedding. Since Farmington makes such a statement on its own, they felt more compelled to play up their wedding season, rather than location. Navy blue accents complemented the country club’s timelessness—and the bride’s dress, which had gold accents. “I didn’t want to do anything else too bold that could clash with it,” Jamie says.

You’re invited

The invitations ended up being a special element for Jamie. Simple and classic, with navy blue letterpress and reflective of Farmington’s traditional vibes, “They were the first tangible piece of the wedding,” she says. “In the weeks leading up to the wedding, I left an invitation out so I could see it and smile.”

Petal control

The couple left a lot of the decisions about flowers up to their florist, with one exception: the boutonnières. “I asked for the florist to incorporate greenery and seasonal flowers to give it more of a fall twist,” Jamie says.

Meet cute

Jamie and Charles met at a bar in Washington, D.C. Jamie was celebrating her best friend’s birthday and Charles had come out to cheer up a friend going through a break-up. After seeing his friend start talking to “the only cute girl in the bar” (who happened to be Jamie), he decided to leave. “Wait!” Jamie said to him. “You can’t leave; you haven’t even told me your name yet.” Suffice it to say, Charles ended up staying out a bit longer than intended.

The details

Ceremony and reception venue: Farmington Country Club Event planner: Emily Finn (Farmington Country Club) Officiant: Rabbi Vanessa Ochs Catering: Farmington Country Club Flowers: Blue Ridge Floral Design Cake: Farmington Country Club Music: Morwenna Lasko & Jay Pun (ceremony and cocktail); Ten Spot (reception) Bride’s attire: Dear Heart (Lovely Bride) Shoes: Imagine Vince Camuto Groom’s attire: Hugo Boss Groomsmen’s attire: Various Bridesmaids’ dresses: Amsale Rings: Brilliant Earth Hair and makeup: Moxie Hair & Body Lounge Transportation: Crozet Trolley Co. Stationary: Rock Paper Scissors Calligrapher: Queen Street Calligraphy Photo booth: Photo Booth of Charlottesville