Happy return: Sweethaus is back with a new name

When Sweethaus abruptly closed last December, the year ended on a sour note for fans of the bakery’s cheerful confections. But the new year turned out sweetly for Charlottesville, as former manager Billy Koenig and his team opened Vivi’s Cakes and Candy in the former Sweethaus space on Ivy Road, with the same recipes and Koenig as sole proprietor. Named for his 9-year-old daughter, Vivi’s brings back the whimsy and joy that made Sweethaus so beloved. The new spot offers candy, cupcakes, and cakes—no surprise—but Koenig says he hopes to do more special-order business, making cakes for weddings and other sweet occasions. Vivi’s gives us one more reason to be grateful this spring.—Joe Bargmann

Vivi’s Cakes and Candy, 2248 Ivy Rd., 242-9511