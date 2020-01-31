Fresh pasta, fast! And more food and drink news

And just like that, pasta is now a fast-food “thing” in Charlottesville. Following the late-October opening of Luce, a sliver of space on the Downtown Mall, a new instant-gratification, fresh-pasta shop has opened on the Corner in the spot that formerly housed Revolutionary Soup.

Pronto is the brainchild of Daniel Kaufman, who also owns Public Fish & Oyster, and Johnny Garver, former head chef of now-closed Parallel 38. Stop by, and you’ll find a variety of fresh pastas–including gluten-free and zucchini zoodles–and eight different preparation styles, ranging from bolognese to pesto. Rounding out the menu are salads, garlic sticks, macaroni and cheese, and housemade tiramisu.

At your fingertips

Sandwiches like the Jefferson (maple turkey, cheddar, cranberry relish, lettuce, and herb mayo on French), the Ednam, and other local classics have long been beloved staples at Bellair Market and related gas station delis around town. Now Tiger Fuel, which runs the markets, is rolling out a new mobile app and (coming soon) online ordering, making getting your hands on a quality sandwich even easier.

Valentine’s Day trifecta

Even if you consider Valentine’s Day to be a Hallmark holiday, there’s still something to be said for wine, chocolate, and art. From 5:30–7:30pm on Friday, February 14, The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia will offer $10 tastings of four Early Mountain Vineyards wines with chocolate pairings from Gearharts. If that isn’t enough to convince you, did we mention there will be live jazz? 21-plus only, uvafralinartmuseum.virginia.edu

Whiskey and music

And if you want to keep the Valentine’s Day action going, head to Virginia Distillery Company for its annual Dram of Love on Saturday, February 15. Singer/songwriter Sue Harlow will be performing from 2-5pm, and whiskey tastings (starting at $10 a flight), seasonal cocktails, and light snacks will be available for purchase.

Winery getaway auction

Wine lovers, this is not your typical auction. Nancy Bauer, owner of the website and app Virginia Wine in My Pocket and author of the book Virginia Wine Travel Journal, has put together the first Great Virginia Wine Country Travel Auction, an online-only event that will run from February 3-10. Auction items include getaways like a spring adventure and tailgate wine picnic at Ankida Ridge Vineyards, quality time with winemakers, and wine and food pairings. Interested in bidding? Visit auctria.com/auction/VAWineTravel and pre-register so you’re all set and ready to go when the auction goes live.