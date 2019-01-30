First Fridays: February 1

When artist Karina A. Monroy moved from California to Charlottesville in February 2017, she started making pieces that comforted her.

She reinterpreted or slightly altered scenes from her mother’s and grandmother’s homes, places where she rooted and grew not just herself, but the bonds with the women in her family.

“It’s been really difficult being so far from them,” says Monroy, a Chicana mixed-media installation artist.

The project grew into one that involved talking with immigrant women, who know all too well the challenges of being far from the people and places they love.

The resulting exhibition, “Brotando,” combines paintings with embroidery, drawings, and sewn sculptures, and is on view at New City Arts’ Welcome Gallery through the month of February.

Throughout the process, Monroy thought of her grandmother’s home, a place always filled with plants and trees. “I’m using my connection to plants and the idea of transferring plants from different soils into new soils as a metaphor for the women in my life who have immigrated and thrived in new places,” says Monroy. “My goal for this was to create pieces that the women I am talking about can relate to.”

“trasplantar” is one of the pieces on view in “Brotando.”

First Fridays is a monthly art event featuring openings at many downtown exhibition spaces, with some offering receptions.

