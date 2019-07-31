First Fridays: August 2

Openings

Chroma Projects Inside Vault Virginia, Third Street SE. “Memorial,” an immersive audio/visual installation by Bolanle Adeboye, Richelle Claiborne, and Leslie Scott-Jones, with music from Lou “Waterloo” Hampton and Mike Moxham, that considers the African American perspective and makes space for communal creation, remembrance, awareness, and compassion. 5-7pm, performance at 5:30.

CitySpace 100 Fifth St. NE. “Gone But Not Forgotten: Unearthing Memories at the Daughters of Zion Cemetery,” featuring photos from the Holsinger Portrait Project. 5:30-7:30pm.

C’ville Arts Cooperative Gallery 118 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. “Brilliant Botanicals,” featuring earthenware jewelry textured with pressed plants by Jennifer Paxton. 6-8pm.

Eichner Studios Gallery 2035 Bond St. #120. A show of work by Anita Severn and a number of local artists working in a variety of media. 6-8pm.

The Garage 100 E. Jefferson St. “Remedios caseros,” featuring Karina Monroy’s works in acrylic paint and embroidery thread on muslin. 5-7pm.

IX Art Park 522 Second St. SE. “Start to Finish,” an exhibit of spray paint, oil, and acrylic paintings, each with a solvable maze, by Bernie McCabe. 7-11pm.

New Dominion Bookshop 404 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. “Poetry in Color,” an exhibition of watercolor calligraphy and oil and acrylic paintings by Terry M. Coffey. 5-7pm.

Thea Gahr at Studio IX

Studio IX 969 Second St. SE. “Wellspring,” featuring 12 original Risograph prints by Justseeds Artists’ Cooper- ative members, each exploring our contemporary relationship to water. 5:30-7:30pm.

VMDO Architects 200 E. Market St. “Wanderings and Wonderings,” a show of original paintings and drawings in a wide variety of media by Lindsay Knights. 5:30-7:30pm.

Welcome Gallery 114 Third St. NE. “Swarm,” Rayne MacPhee’s exhibition about the plight of the honeybee, presented in graphite, ink, and bee taxidermy on paper. 5-7:30pm.

Other July shows

Albemarle County Circuit Court 501 E. Jefferson St. An exhibition of work by members of the Central Virginia Watercolor Guild.

Annie Gould Gallery 109 S. Main St., Gordonsville. Work by Joan Griffin, Frances Dowdy, Anne de Latour Hopper, and 30 other artists, both local and national, through August 11; and a show of work by Linda Verdury opening August 15, 5-7pm.

David Amoroso at Carpediem Exhibit

Carpediem Exhibit 1429 E. High St. A perpeptual group exhibit, this month including works by David Amoroso and Nina Ozbey. Opens August 18, 2-5pm.

Crozet Artisan Depot 5791 Three Notch’d Rd., Crozet. “Romeo Glass,” a show of blown glass by Minh Martin. Opens August 10, 1pm.

C’ville Coffee 1301 Harris St. “Cosmic Views,” featuring oil and acrylic paintings on canvas by Patty Ray Avalon. Opens August 1.

The Fralin Museum of Art at UVA 155 Rugby Rd. “Of Women, By Women,” an exhibition curated by the university’s museum interns that explores the power inherent in the act of taking a photograph; “Asian Art from the Permanent and Select Private Collections”; “Otherwise,” exploring the influence of LGBTQ+ artists, opening August 9; “Time to Get Ready: Fotografia Social,” opening August 9; and “Oriforme” by Jean Arp.

Jefferson School African American Heritage Center 233 Fourth St. NW. “Ernest Withers: Picturing the Civil Rights Movement 1957-1968,” a show of 13 works from the African American photojournalist best known for capturing 60 years of African American history in the segregated South.

HotCakes Gourmet 1137 Emmet St. Ste. A, Barracks Road Shopping Center. “Local Landscapes,” featuring work by Julia Kindred, through August 17; and “Wake the Dreamer,” featuring watercolors by Kari Caplin, opening August 18.

Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection 400 Worrell Dr. “Shane Pickett: Djinong Djina Boodja (Look At the Land that I Have Traveled),” featuring work by one of western Australia’s most significant contemporary Aboriginal artists; and “With Her Hands: Women’s Fiber Art from Gapuwiyak: The Louise Hamby Gift.”

Les Yeux du Monde 841 Wolf Trap Rd. “Landscape Reimagined & Summer Sculpture Show,” featuring the work of 27 painters and 10 sculptors who take landscape as their subject or use their art to literally inhabit and intersect with nature, through August 11; and “Arrivals,” by Sanda Iliescu, opening August 24, 4:30-6:30pm.

McGuffey Art Center 201 Second St. NW. In the Sarah B. Smith Gallery, “Un-Becoming Peter Allen,” a show of works in colored pencil and collage that explore the nature of identity; in the North and South and Downstairs Hall galleries, the McGuffey member artists summer group show.

Spring Street Boutique 107 W. Main St., Downtown Mall. “Aerial Colors,” featuring mixed-media pieces by Remmi Franklin.

Sri Kodakalla at Thomas Jefferson Memorial Church Unitarian-Universalist

Thomas Jefferson Memorial Church Unitarian-Universalist 717 Rugby Rd. “Entries of Thought,” featuring the wood and fiber works of Sri Kodakalla. Opens August 1, 11:30am.

Vitae Spirits Distillery 715 Henry Ave. “Winding Down,” a show of work by Judith Ely. Opens August 5.

First Fridays is a monthly art event featuring exhibit openings at many area art galleries and exhibition venues. Several spaces offer receptions. To list an exhibit, email arts@c-ville.com.