Falling for you: A rustic winery wedding rings in the romance

Kara Jones and Taylor Hogge

October 13, 2018, at Septenary Winery at Seven Oaks Farm

Photography by Cramer Photo

The choice of venue can dictate a lot of other decisions about your big day—the flowers, the caterer, even your DIYed elements. It was no different for Kara and Taylor, whose Septenary Winery setting enhanced what they’d been envisioning.

“I’m a big nature lover, so accenting the natural beauty of one of my favorite places in the world was most important to me,” Taylor says. “We both wanted a rustic theme, which felt very at home in the setting.”

Hoping to create a “romantic garden party” vibe, the couple utilized lots of greenery, with aubergine, cream, and wood accents. Kara created moss-covered table numbers and her aunt and uncle fashioned wooden wedding signs, including one that read, “What a beautiful place to be with friends,” from Harry Potter. It currently hangs in their apartment.

Still, after choosing a date, the couple didn’t have to work too hard to add to the atmosphere.

“We both love fall and didn’t want to detract from the natural beauty of the property,” says Kara.

Good look

After their first look, the couple’s photographer, Sarah Cramer Shields, took them to a spot on the east lawn, where they read their private vows to each other. “It was wonderful to spend a few minutes laughing, crying, and making promises,” says Kara. And to top it off, a dragonfly landed on her shoulder (“to wish us good luck,” she says).

DI-why oh why?

Kara admits that leaving two large baking projects until the week before the wedding was “a poor choice,” but her Smitten Kitchen rice crispy treats and Dining In shortbread cookies got rave reviews. “Apparently they were the perfect drunk brunch snack and hungover breakfast,” she says, “which is the best feedback I could have hoped for.”

Rustic eats

Smoked local trout, sweet potato biscuits, roasted veggies, chicken with cider cream sauce—Roadside Chive created a menu that was very on-theme for the couple’s fall nuptials.

Room for love

The couple met the summer before their fourth year at UVA, when Taylor rented a room in Kara’s house for a few months. “We hung out a lot that summer, going to survivor hours and trivia at Mellow Mushroom,” she says, “but didn’t start dating until school started and Taylor moved out.” They dated for a little under six years before getting married.

Setting the site

“The venue encapsulates so much of what makes Charlottesville special: great wine, beautiful views, and warm and welcoming owners,” says Taylor.

THE DETAILS

Event planner: Jennifer Hamlin from Events with Panache Officiant: Beth Pepper Catering: Roadside Chive Flowers: Carbon & Salt Cake: Paradox Pastry Music: Garland Studios Bride’s attire: Alexandra Grecco Shoes: Gianvito Rossi Groom’s attire: The Black Tux Groomsmen’s attire: The Black Tux Bridesmaids’ dresses: Watters Rings: Blue Nile Hair and makeup: Topknot Studios (hair), Brideface (makeup)