Event updates

As local venues cancel and postpone events in an effort to contain the growing coronavirus threat, we’ll keep you updated as best we can on this page. It’s always best to check with the venue if you have questions about whether or not an event will occur.

Last updated: Friday, March 13, 11:26pm

Community

The University of Virginia

Classes and in-person events on Grounds and in town are cancelled; events at John Paul Jones Arena are postponed through the weekend; ACC has suspended the spring athletic season; and more.

Piedmont Virginia Community College

Classes scheduled for March 16 and 17 have been cancelled, and most will move online effective Wednesday, March 18. All events scheduled to be held on the main campus and at satellite locations are cancelled or postponed, through April 4.

All public meetings of city boards and commissions are cancelled except for City Council; the public is encouraged to take advantage of remote participation options and to not attend the meeting in person.

All city-sponsored events and activities, including Parks & Rec activities, are cancelled.

Music

The Front Porch

All operations (concerts and lessons) are suspended until further notice. March and April concerts will be rescheduled, and spring music classes are still set to begin April 13. Private music lessons are available through Skype.

IX Art Park

Nightcleaning will be live-streamed; Future Prom Bollywood Dance Party have been postponed; Charlottesville Salsa Club events, including Sunday Salsa and Bachata Fusion, are cancelled until further notice. The winter farmer’s market will be held this Saturday as scheduled. Check with the venue about other events.

The Jefferson Theater

The 101.3 Jamz DaBaby afterparty scheduled for March 14 has been cancelled; the Swing into Spring event scheduled for March 15 has been postponed until May 31; and the Colony House show for March 24 has been postponed. Check with the venue about other events as bands continue to update their tour dates.

The Music Resource Center

Closed Saturday, March 14 and Monday, March 16.

Prism Coffeehouse at C’ville Coffee

Three upcoming concerts have been postponed, and the organization offers information about ticket refunds and concert safety.

The Southern Cafe & Music Hall

The Shagwüf record release show schedule for March 13 has been postponed. Please check with the venue about other events as bands continue to update their tour dates.

WTJU 91.1FM

Live concerts at the station’s Ivy Road studios, including the Offbeat Roadhouse series, will still happen, but without an in-studio audience. The station continues to broadcast via 91.1 FM Charlottesville and online at wtju.net.

Dance

Charlottesville Tango

All March events cancelled.

Stage

Live Arts

Tonight, Friday, March 13, will be the last performance of Men on Boats. Check the theater’s site for more information about workshops, builds, and more.

The Paramount Theater

No events for the remainder of March. This includes Charlottesville Ballet performances, concerts, film screenings, and more. Check the theater’s website for the most up-to-date information about which events have been cancelled for good, and which will be rescheduled.

Words

New Dominion Bookshop

All events, except book clubs, postponed through the end of March. Monday through Saturday, the shop will be open 9:30am-6pm, and open Sunday 11am-5pm.

Virginia Festival of the Book

All events cancelled. (But you can still read the books.)

Galleries

The Fralin Museum of Art

Special events are cancelled until further notice, but the museum galleries remains open to the public.

Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection

Special events are cancelled until further notice, but the museum galleries remains open to the public.

Food + Drink

BBQ Exchange Porkapalooza

The annual Porkapalooza event, originally scheduled for March 28 + 29, has been postponed due to current concerns over large gatherings amid coronavirus/COVID-19. The restaurant remains open at this time.

Bodo’s Bagels

Treasured bagel spot asks customers to stand three feet apart in line and in the dining room, and consider ordering to go.

Early Mountain Vineyards

Oyster fest cancelled, but the tasting room will continue with normal operating hours (11 am – 5 pm). Staff will limit the number of customers in the space to allow for recommended social distancing.

Starr Hill Brewery

Currently open and taking precautions.

Outside

Charlottesville Ten Miler

Canceled this year.

Nonprofit

Etc.

Tom Tom Festival

Event postponed until September 21-27, 2020; individual ticket sales also postponed.

Tuesday Evening Concert Series

UVA

All events cancelled.