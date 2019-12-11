Eat, drink, be merry, repeat

You think the holidays with your family are messed up? Get a load of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation today or tomorrow (December 11 or 12, 7:30 or 8pm, respectively) at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema—and consider yourself lucky not to be one of the Griswolds. Alamo is calling this viewing a “party,” complete with props like pine tree air fresheners, yellow glow sticks, and ugly neckties. 375 Merchant Walk Sq., Fifth Street Station, 326-5056, bit.ly/alamo-xmas

Feliz Navidad

The 12 days of Christmas take on a whole new meaning with The Bebedero’s mezcal challenge, December 12-23. “It’s like an advent calendar with booze!” declares the restaurant’s listing. If you and your liver survive the shot-a-day contest (yes, there is a scorecard), you’ll win a free ticket to Bebedero’s rare mezcal tasting on January 15. 225 W. Main St., Downtown Mall, check bebedero.com for hours

Plum crazy

Vitae Spirits celebrates its once-a-year release of damson plum gin, a cousin of sloe gin, on December 12. Sloe plums—the currant-sized fruit of the blackthorn bush —grow only in the wild, and mostly in England. So, Vitae owner/distiller Ian Glomski substitutes damsons grown at Dickie Brothers Orchard in Nelson County. Clever fellow, he is. 2-9pm, 715 Henry Ave., 270-0317, vitaespirits.com

This beer tastes funny

We know you can’t be in two places at once, so if you’d rather take in some improv comedy on December 12, head to Decipher Brewing. 7:30pm, 1740 Broadway St., 995-5777

Fortunate Friday

Who says Friday the 13th is bad luck? Red Pump Kitchen’s annual holiday luncheon counters the superstition with a charmed Mediterranean- and Tuscan-inspired three-course menu. Among the offerings: risotto with hen-of-the-woods and oyster mushrooms, rack of lamb with marble potatoes and winter squash, and toffee carrot cake. noon, $39 per person plus tax and gratuity. December 13, 401 E. Main St., Downtown Mall, 202-6040, redpumpkitchen.com

Hurry up and shop

Crozet’s holiday pop-up craft market serves your gift-shopping needs on December 14 with works by a dozen local artisans. You’ll find jewelry, ceramics, furniture, wreaths, and more. 11am, Piedmont Place, 2025 Library Ave., Crozet, piedmontplacecrozet.com

It’s cookie time

Champion Brewing Company’s annual holiday cookie sale is perfect for the person with a sweet tooth on your gift list. All sales from the December 15 event benefit Cville Timebank, a service-exchange cooperative (it’s a good but complicated idea; look it up at cvilletimebank.com). Beer, cookies, and philanthropy—we’ll drink to that. 1pm, $15 advance tickets (recommended), cookies $12 per box, 324 Sixth St. SE, 295-2739

Sew then

When? 10am-noon, December 17 (and most Tuesdays, for that matter). Beginners to experts can all learn from sewing instructor Erin Maupin. Machines are available but if you have one, bring it with you. $15, 1747 Allied St., Suite K, 253-0906, bit.ly/sew-hive