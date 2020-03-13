Coronavirus coverage

We’re continually covering the impact of the novel coronavirus on our community–this page includes all our prior coverage, including a continually updated list of event cancellations.

As of 3/13, there were 30 cases in Virginia, including one in Harrisonburg. See the latest Virginia DOH numbers, including a map of cases, here.

At 2:30 on 3/13, Governor Ralph Northam ordered all K-12 public schools to close for a minimum of two weeks, until at least 3/27. Charlottesville city schools had initially planned to close only on Monday 3/16.

The city of Charlottesville and local Parent-Teacher Organizations have begun planning food drives to provide for students who rely on the public schools for breakfast and lunch each day.

The University of Virginia has announced all classes will be moving online until further notice, and has urged students to return home rather than stay in Charlottesville.

