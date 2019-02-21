Cocktails à la Camelot

Forage, the roaming dinner series from chef Megan Kiernan, has announced Cocktails with the Kennedys, an “evening of mid-century classics.” On March 10 and 16 at Estouteville Farm in Keene, guests will sip period cocktails while they “spend an hour chatting over canapés about Sputnik, Cassius Clay, and the brand-new birth control pill,” according to the Forage website. Then comes a multi-course seated dinner by Kiernan, with a focus on local cuisine. Go to forageville.com for info and tickets.

Chef Frank Paris joins new hotel

Former Charlottesville chef Frank Paris (Miso Sweet, Heirloom), who’s also a veteran of luxury resorts The Greenbrier and Primland, is returning to hos-

pitality cooking at Hotel Weyanoke,

a new boutique hotel in an historic building in Farmville. Paris will oversee Effingham’s, a taproom with pizzas baked in a coal-fired oven, and Campagna, a wine bar with American and Italian fare. Paris says his aim is to make the food “approachable to the local community but still captivating enough” to lure visitors to Farmville.

Pie shop pop-up

Basque food is hard to find in Charlottesville, but on March 2, Quality Pie will devote an evening to the renowned culinary region, which straddles Spain and France. Chef Tomas Rahal, formerly of Mas, will convert his pie shop into a txoko (pronounced CHO-ko), the Basque word for an informal gathering of friends to eat, drink, talk, and even sing. After starting with traditional pintxitos, guests will enjoy more small plates, paella, whole grilled fish, and Basque wines. Then, pie, of course. For tickets, see qualitypieva.com