Classic romance in Lexington: Kayla & Quinn at House Mountain Inn

Kayla Foust & Quinn Matthew

September 22, 2018, at House Mountain Inn in Lexington | Photography by Ashley Cox

Get on the floor

Having taken a few ballroom lessons prior to the wedding, the couple’s first dance—a waltz to The Piano Guys’ version of “A Thousand Years”—was no problem. And, it inspired others to hit the dance floor. “With the exception of a few people, everyone was dancing,” Kayla says.

Family affair

The bride and groom each included their dads in the ceremony: Quinn’s dad said the opening prayer and Kayla’s dad read two scripture verses. “Both of my parents walking me down the aisle was another favorite moment,” Kayla says. “They both did their equal part in raising me and both taught me what a committed, Christ-centered marriage looks like.”

Four important words

Kayla and Quinn met at work (“We used to walk past each other’s offices hoping one of us would say something to the other”). In the four months leading up to their engagement, Quinn wrote Kayla letters. “The first letter of each paragraph spelled out the words ‘will you marry me?’” Kayla says.

Let’s stay inn

A bride from Alabama, a groom from New York, a shared home in Columbia, Maryland—the couple had a tough decision to make when it came time to pick a venue. “House Mountain Inn was a great place since it was exactly in between both of our families,” Kayla says. “We loved the idea of having them stay at the inn with us all weekend.”

Taste of place

The bride and groom chose signature drinks representing where they’re from: a Manhattan for the New Yorker groom, and a Yellow Hammer (the state bird of Alabama) for the bride. “Our friends loved the Yellow Hammer more,” Kayla says, “but both drinks were a hit.”

Flower story

Garden roses, traditional roses, dahlias, and ranunculus fulfilled Kayla’s dreams for burgundy, blush, and white floral arrangements. “I wanted it to be romantic and classic,” says the bride.

Sentimental treat

After a trip home to visit family, Quinn brought Kayla a box of black and white cookies—a classic New York treat. They used that as inspiration for the favors.

The details

Officiant: Jennifer Ashcraft Catering: House Mountain Inn Flowers: University Florist (Lexington) Cake: Sweet Treats Bakery Music: DJ Cool Gee (Bronx) Bride’s attire: Kate McDonald (Garnish Boutique in Towson, Maryland) Shoes: Badgley Mischka Groom’s attire: JoS. A. Bank Groomsmen’s attire: JoS. A. Bank Bridesmaids’ dresses: Alfred Sung Rings: Mingione Jewelry (New York, New York) Hair and makeup: First Look Artistry Lighting/drapery: Magical Lighting Concepts