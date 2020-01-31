Cake imitating art: A Chagall-inspired dessert shows off the bride’s pastry chops

Jenny Peterson married Rob Baker (“Baker, LOL,” she says. “Go ahead and laugh!”) on June 15, 2019. Photo: Rob Baker Photography Jenny Peterson married Rob Baker (“Baker, LOL,” she says. “Go ahead and laugh!”) on June 15, 2019. Photo: Rob Baker Photography
Magazines


1/31/20 at 2:08 PM
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

What would a pastry chef create if there were no rules or boundaries? That was the question facing Paradox Pastry owner Jenny Peterson ahead of her wedding to Rob Baker last spring.

“I had the basic theme in my head and then pretty much just made it up as I went,” she says. She took inspiration from a few of her favorite things—the backyard in the home the couple had built together, where the wedding would be held, and two artists she loved, Gustav Klimt and Marc Chagall.

The Paradox “sugaristas” baked the three-layer cake, then Peterson went to town.

Photo: Hannah Malloy

“I painted the base of the cake in that ethereal Chagall way—dreamy and whimsical—to reflect the tree branches and sky,” she says. “Then I made ‘tiles’ out of gum paste and painted them in bright colors to represent the leaves and the flowers of the yard (à la Klimt’s ‘The Kiss’).” The final touch was flowers from the couple’s garden.

“The theme really was the backyard,” she says. “I love looking at the sky through the trees’ branches and being surrounded by all of the flowers, bushes, and trees we’ve planted since moving in.”

The resulting dessert was a beautiful departure from Charlottesville’s all-white cake trend—and that was part of the point.

“We wanted a cake that was truly original and pushed the boundaries of wedding cake design,” Peterson says. Job well done.

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Posted In:     Magazines,Weddings

Previous Post

On a mission: Planning a wedding is only the first step to your future together

Next Post

Petal preservation: One local photographer’s solution to keep you in blooms



Our comments system is designed to foster a lively debate of ideas, offer a forum for the exchange of ad hoc information, and solicit honest, respectful feedback about the work we do. We’re glad you’re participating. Here are a few simple rules to follow, which should be relatively straightforward.

1) Don’t call people names or accuse them of things you cannot support.
2) Don’t direct foul language, racial slurs, or offensive terms at other commenters or our staff.
3) Don’t use the discussion on our site for commercial (or shameless personal) promotion.

We reserve the right to remove posts and ban commenters who violate any of the rules listed above, or the spirit of the discussion. We’re trying to create a safe space for a wide range of people to express themselves, and we believe that goal can only be achieved through thoughtful, sensitive editorial control.

If you have questions or comments about our policies or about a specific post, please send an e-mail to editor@c-ville.com.

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of