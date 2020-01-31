Bright idea: Colorful smoke cans make a big impact at a King Family wedding

Matt Jernigan and Ben Hoelscher were married October 18, 2019, at King Family Vineyards. Photo: Tom Daly Matt Jernigan and Ben Hoelscher were married October 18, 2019, at King Family Vineyards. Photo: Tom Daly
Magazines


1/31/20 at 2:14 PM
There’s no end to the ways you can distinguish your wedding from your cousin’s or your neighbor’s or your best friend from the office who, at her big day last year, hired a live petting zoo for the reception. For Matt Jernigan and Ben Hoelscher, the answer was simple: They’d release a color explosion just as they had their first kiss.

“We saw the colored smoke used for weddings, engagements, and several gender reveals while surfing Pinterest,” Jernigan says. “We ordered a total of 14 cans: red, orange, yellow, green, blue, purple, and two pink.” The pink ones were used in a practice round at their wedding rehearsal, to ensure the surprise went off without a hitch on the big day.

Photo: Tom Daly

And it did.

Says Jernigan, “Our officiant hid the smoke cans behind the arbor and distributed them to the wedding party just before the final vows,” and a beautiful cloud of smoke billowed behind them as they walked back up the aisle as husbands. They produced the same effect with the other round of cans during afternoon pics with their wedding party.

“We loved the smoke,” Jernigan says. “It was a relatively low-cost option with a high impact. I imagine it’s one of the many reasons our guests will remember the wedding.”

Weddings

1
Wow – what a great idea!! this is absolutely beautiful.

