Brew-nique Engagement: A Custom Beer takes Personalization to the Next Notch

Danielle Peacock and Josh Laester were married May 11, 2019, at the Clifton - but not before they created a custom beer with Three Notch'd Brewing Company's Dave Warwick. Photo by Matt Schmachtenberg Photographer. Danielle Peacock and Josh Laester were married May 11, 2019, at the Clifton – but not before they created a custom beer with Three Notch’d Brewing Company’s Dave Warwick. Photo by Matt Schmachtenberg Photographer.
Weddings


8/09/19 at 4:04 PM
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

The rolling hills of Albemarle, the verdant pavilions of UVA, the lush vines of neighboring wineries—there’s no end to the picturesque backdrops for your engagement photos. But we love a couple who thinks outside the box. Take it from Danielle Peacock and Josh Laseter, who shot their engagement session at Three Notch’d Brewing Company—while creating an exclusive beer for their wedding.

“When we first started dating, we spent a lot of time there with our dog, playing board games, having birthday parties, or having a brew over dinner,” says Peacock. “We love Three Notch’d, so when we got engaged, we knew we wanted to figure out a way to incorporate them.” When the brewery’s events coordinator suggested creating a custom beer with brewmaster Dave Warwick, the couple couldn’t say no.

The process started over dinner with Warwick (“at Three Notch’d, of course,” says Peacock) to discuss the type of beer the couple wanted and some ideas for the name. They also suggested this serve as their engagement session with photographer Matt Schmachtenberg.

Ultimately, the pair came up with a dry-hopped pale ale that they call Will You?, named for Wyoming (WY), where Laseter popped the question. Warwick let them be as involved as they wanted, and they ended up participating in every part of the process. As for cost, says Peacock, after brewing the beer, Three Notch’d distributed it directly to the wedding venue, so the couple paid for it as they would have with any other beverage.

Peacock and Laseter served it at their Clifton wedding a month later, and filled as many growlers as they could to give away as gifts and save it as long as possible. The rest went on tap at the brewery the Monday after their wedding.

No surprise here: “We made sure to stop by on our way back from our honeymoon to snap a picture of our brew on the menu and have a glass,” Peacock says.

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Posted In:     Weddings

Tags:     , , , ,

Previous Post

Serene romance: An easy, breezy summer wedding

Next Post

Video Q&A: Essential Questions for Your Videographer

Our comments system is designed to foster a lively debate of ideas, offer a forum for the exchange of ad hoc information, and solicit honest, respectful feedback about the work we do. We’re glad you’re participating. Here are a few simple rules to follow, which should be relatively straightforward.

1) Don’t call people names or accuse them of things you cannot support.
2) Don’t direct foul language, racial slurs, or offensive terms at other commenters or our staff.
3) Don’t use the discussion on our site for commercial (or shameless personal) promotion.

We reserve the right to remove posts and ban commenters who violate any of the rules listed above, or the spirit of the discussion. We’re trying to create a safe space for a wide range of people to express themselves, and we believe that goal can only be achieved through thoughtful, sensitive editorial control.

If you have questions or comments about our policies or about a specific post, please send an e-mail to editor@c-ville.com.

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of