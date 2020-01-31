Bounce with me: A new vendor is shaking things up

After 15 years in the business and more than 1,000 weddings under their belts, Charlottesville makeup artist Anne Kibler and her husband, Nate, who owns Photo Booth of Charlottesville, were looking to add even more to the local wedding scene.

“We wanted something that utilized our artistic and photographic experience,” Anne says. “Something unique.”

What they came up with was an idea that they’d never seen before—luxury bounce houses—and soon White Wedding Bounce House was born. Don’t be mistaken: These bounce houses aren’t the brightly colored kind you find at kids’ birthday parties. The Kiblers’ versions are classy, magical structures, with drapery, lighting, and even the ability to hang florals. In other words, “An Instagrammer’s dream,” Anne says.

With a specific vision in mind, they tried sourcing the houses in the United States, but eventually had to make a connection with a manufacturer overseas to execute their idea. They currently have three units, which allows them to do up to three weddings in a day, and Anne says that eventually they’d like to license the houses to other entrepreneurs wanting to emulate their success.

The cost of the bounce house rental is customized per couple, depending on insurance rates, location, setup time, and date, and availability of attendants. But the house might save some costs in the long run, she notes.

“It’ll be a built-in nanny service for children of all ages invited to weddings,” she says. “The kids will stay in the bounce for hours.” (Each setup includes ground anchors for safety and an attendant on site.)

“We are so excited to roll out something that has never been done in Virginia before, let alone Charlottesville,” Anne says. “This will add even more unique memories, and something fun for a couple’s special day.”