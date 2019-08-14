Behind the magic: Three unique backdrops for your “I dos”

It’s not hard to see why a ceremony backdrop is a key visual element for your wedding. If you’re on the hunt for a truly unique photo op at the moment of that crucial kiss, perhaps a custom-made backdrop is in order. Local artists and makers will create one just for your day—whether it’s a crisp and modern look you’re after, or something softer and romantic.

Window and Wing (above)

Artist Brielle Duflon is the creative force behind this local business, and she is seriously into color and texture. Other wedding backdrops she’s created have used beautiful fabrics to construct a bohemian, handmade look for her clients. “I tend to use a lot of reclaimed fabric, but am happy to buy specialty fabrics or work with other textures such as paper, organic material, paint, etc.,” she says.

Most often, says Duflon, couples contact her at least four months ahead of the date—this leaves time to talk through ideas together and for Duflon to make color drawings for her clients’ approval. “I make at least one trip to the wedding venue before the wedding to get a feel for the space, the direction of the light and the airflow of the space,” she says. She sends process photos along the way, too.

Pricing for backdrops starts at $1,000 and varies depending on materials and whether you want to keep the piece after the wedding. One cool option: Duflon can turn part of your backdrop into a piece you’ll permanently display in your home.

Photo: Rebecca Keeling Studios

Sweet Pear Paper

Camberly Pearson, based in Richmond, builds backdrops from three-dimensional paper sculptures—most often flowers. “I currently have four different rental backdrop options that can be rented as-is or customized,” she says. The most popular choice? The Magnolia Wall, white paper flowers on a white backdrop. “Sometimes clients will add custom flowers or colored flowers to match their wedding colors,” she explains, adding that all the flowers are designed, handmade, and hand-painted by her. If you have a totally different idea in mind, lay it on her: she’s not limited to flowers.

To rent something customized from Sweet Pear, you should contact Pearson at least a month in advance, though she’d rather hear from you sooner. Pricing starts at $270-500 and goes up depending on custom elements and travel.

Photo: Cramer Photo

Hedge Fine Blooms

We can’t forget the fresh flower option. Karen Walker and her team at Hedge are used to hearing from clients who want a floral backdrop, usually bringing photos to help explain what they’re after. “We brainstorm to come up with ways to make it personal for them,” says Walker. Start with a structure—be it a metal or wood frame, or a potted tree (which you can source from various local nurseries), and the Hedge team will figure out how to add fresh flowers. “Our designer Wynne worked with a client at Pippin Hill to create a carnation backdrop that was wonderful and had some movement to it,” says Walker.