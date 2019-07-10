ARTS Picks: Maupintown Film Festival

7/10/19
Historic lens: Featuring over 20 films,​ discussions, and presentations over three days, the Maupintown Film Festival showcases the black experience in America. Topics range from the legacy of historic African Americans such as Arthur Ashe and Booker T. Washington, to lesser known events, like the 1921 Tulsa race riots. This year’s theme is “Back in the Day, Today and Tomorrow,” an ​exploration of​ culture and history. Free, times vary.

Through 7/14. Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, 233 Fourth St. NW. 260-8720.

