ARTS Picks: Jade Jackson

Fierce forward: A hiking accident at the age of 20 shattered Jade Jackson’s body as well as the aspiring singer-songwriter’s career dreams. The long recovery pushed her into depression and dependency on prescription painkillers, and she says she didn’t believe in music anymore. Miraculously, Jackson quit the meds cold turkey and made her way back to the stage, where a fortuitous gig led to her discovery by Mike Ness of the punk band Social Distortion. Ness produced her debut, Gilded, in 2017, and her recent follow-up, Wilderness, in which Jackson sources the power and determination that allowed her to step out of her wheelchair and regain musical confidence.

Sunday 6/2. $10-12, 8:30pm. The Southern Café & Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590.

