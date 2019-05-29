ARTS Picks: Jade Jackson

By
C-VILLE Writers
|
When word came out in early 2015 that Harper Lee was set to publish a sequel to the 1960 Pulitzer Prize-winning To Kill a Mockingbird, author Casey Cep was one of a number of reporters who traveled to Lee’s hometown of Monroeville, Alabama, to cover the book’s release. Despite Lee’s enormous
By
Dan Goff
|
The Pie Chest is a strange place to talk about trauma. Its abundant natural light and mom-and-pop feel don’t lend themselves to discussing the details of near-death experiences—stories that include a failed suicide attempt and a catastrophic German blitz, dating from World War II. But this was
By
Kristofer Jenson
|
The 1961 defection of Soviet ballet dancer Rudolf Nureyev in Paris sent shockwaves through the artistic and political worlds—both East and West. The USSR was embarrassed that such a prominent figure slipped through its grasp, while the rest of the world now had the privilege of witnessing the
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Jazz age: At 60, jazz pianist Matthew Shipp is still innovating, even while contemplating a career slowdown. Known for his slick improvisations, the veteran is joined by peers from New York City’s modern jazz scene on a tour to celebrate the new release, Signature, by the Matthew Shipp Trio.
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Turning the tables: What you see is what you get with the Winstons, a Brooklyn-based garage blues duo that is indie without pretense and relies on performances to get its point across. The former Charlottesville residents recently celebrated six years of live gigs and “turning down just about
By
Erin O'Hare
|
An all-black town. An all-black town? It was a stray mention in a book on the 1921 Tulsa race massacre, but Jamelle Bouie was intrigued. An all-black town. “It got stuck in my craw,” says Bouie. He found a few local news articles, a mini documentary film, and a couple books on the subject—the
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
There are few details surrounding the conflict between Italian composer and violinist Giovanni Antonio Pandolfi and murdered castrato Giovanni Marquett, but historians suspect Pandolfi in this 17th-century whodunit. Intrigued by the story, David McCormick of the Early Music Access Project, and
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
It was through busking that Brooklyn native Hubby Jenkins developed his own style, workshopping country blues, ragtime, fiddle and banjo, and traditional jazz in public places throughout New York City. Jenkins took to the road, making a life as a street musician, and in 2010 he was invited to
By
Kristofer Jenson
|
Since the first installment pummeled audiences in 2014, the John Wick movies have been raising the stakes on what an American action franchise can be. CGI monsters can be cool, explosions are neat, but the thrill of watching the beloved Keanu Reeves transform himself into an unstoppable force
By
Erin O'Hare
|
Our ability to look at art—to see color, shape, texture—comes from light. We’ll spare you an in-depth science lesson, but most basically, light reflects off objects and into the eye. Cells in the retina (at the back of the eye) convert light into electrical impulses, which the optic nerve sends
By
Dan Goff
|
The word “opera” sometimes comes with some preconceived notions attached. It might bring to mind complex stories fraught with drama and murder, created by long-dead composers. Unless you’re intimately familiar with the art form, it may also seem less than relevant to modern society, a type of
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
“Something happened here that wasn’t happening any place else,” says Bruce Springsteen in the film Asbury Park: Riot, Redemption, Rock ‘N Roll. “And that mattered.” The newly released rock doc looks at the origins of the significant music scene, dubbed the Songs of Asbury Park, in the New
By
Kristofer Jenson
|
Unless you’re very familiar with the concept of Pokémon, to the point where the sound of Bill Nighy saying “MewTwo” doesn’t strike you as at all strange, you probably won’t get much out of the Pokémon Detective Pikachu experience. But there’s nothing inherently wrong with that; for example, if
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Literally literary: The first full album from Boston’s John Shakespear, Spend Your Youth (released May 10), is described as a coming-of-age record tinged by the times. Now making music in Nashville, Shakespear’s harmonies draw comparisons to the wistful pinings of Fleet Foxes and Elliott Smith,
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
High attitude: According to the bio of Zen Mother’s Monika Khot and Adam Wolcott Smith, the trading of “avant-garde secrets” led to the duo’s formation (sometimes a trio with the addition of drummer Sheridan Riley). That seems fitting for a group that lends itself “to sonic focus and harnessing
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
By Robin Schwartzkopf Ron Manila knew he wanted to be a DJ as soon as he put his hands on the turntables at a family pool party in 2010. A few days later, he had his own set, and the beginning of a lifelong passion. “I’m in love with music and I always have been […]
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Ring true: Boxer Jack Johnson became the first African American world heavyweight champion, and at the height of the Jim Crow era he was “the most famous and the most notorious African American on Earth,” according to documentarian Ken Burns. Directed by multi-faceted artist and C-VILLE
By
Dan Goff
|
For a university with such a dominant sports culture, it’s easy to forget that the arts community is thriving, too. UVA boasts over 100 visual and performing arts organizations, from aerial dance clubs to filmmakers’ societies. The vast majority of these groups are Contracted Independent
By
Mary Shea Watson
|
Sometimes, when the windows are open and the weather is warm, Giselle Gautreau has special guests at her McGuffey studio. “Bees will come in and visit, so I have to escort the ladies out,” Gautreau says. “I used to be a beekeeper, so I’m obsessed with bees.” The winged visitors are drawn to the
By
Kristofer Jenson
|
It takes a lot of skill and dedication to make trash this good. The Intruder is a movie for people who wish Lifetime movies would dial it up a notch, then rip off the dial completely. It’s a roller coaster where anticipating every twist and turn amplifies the thrill when it arrives. You can’t