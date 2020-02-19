Arts Pick: Yamato

Arts


2/19/20 at 7:00 AM
Heartening beats: With over a thousand years of cultural tradition, 400-year-old instruments, and 25 years of performing globally, the 12-member drumming group Yamato brings a dazzling exhibition of showmanship to the stage. Japan’s traditional Wadaiko drums serve as the foundation for tamashy—translated as soul, spirit, and psyche—which channels the basic elements of life into a performance that’s felt both physically and spiritually.

Thursday 2/20. $24.75-54.75, 7pm. The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 979-1333.

