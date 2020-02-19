Arts Pick: Yamato

Heartening beats: With over a thousand years of cultural tradition, 400-year-old instruments, and 25 years of performing globally, the 12-member drumming group Yamato brings a dazzling exhibition of showmanship to the stage. Japan’s traditional Wadaiko drums serve as the foundation for tamashy—translated as soul, spirit, and psyche—which channels the basic elements of life into a performance that’s felt both physically and spiritually.
Thursday 2/20. $24.75-54.75, 7pm. The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 979-1333.
How wonderful it is to see a film about art that treats the creative process as an essential part of the human experience, free of the fetishization of suffering, or the detachment of genius worship. The narrative of Céline Sciamma’s Portrait of a Lady on Fire centers on the relationship
Adventurous Strumming: Ross Martin knows guitar, and his deep knowledge of the instrument has led him on explorations of jazz, bluegrass, country, folk, experimental, and classical music. Over the course of his many tours and projects, he’s perfected both the entrancing acoustic duet and the
Breakdown lane: The Drive-By Truckers are unapologetically political on The Unraveling, their first album in three and a half years. “I’ve always said that all of our records are political but I’ve also said that politics is personal. With that in mind, this album is especially personal,” says
Despite obstacles: Morgan McCoy, author and actor recently seen in the Oscar-nominated film Harriet, comes to town with a one-woman show, Evolution of a Black Girl: From the Slave House to the White House. Depicting the struggles and triumphs of fictional and real African American women across
Field Recordings: Music, poetry, and the English countryside merge for British Riches, Charlottesville Symphony’s curation of works by A.E. Houseman, Percy Bysshe Shelley, Alfred Lord Tennyson, Samuel Taylor Coleridge, Thomas Middleton, William Wordsworth, Wilfred Owen, John Keats, and William
Throughout history, rules and procedures have been established to provide structure—like getting from point A to point B. Books are read from beginning to end; a race participant begins at the starting line and progresses to the finish. But creative fields promote originality, leaving space for
You and me both: From Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell’s “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” to Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s “Shallow,” stage magic is made when a duo has chemistry. After a nearly 10-year break (they both moved away), Richelle Claiborne and Ezra Hamilton reunite for Love Luxe, a
There’s a funny kind of freedom that’s recently emerged in the DC Extended Universe. After a series of colossal failures, each one worse than the last, the powers that be decided not to cancel the whole project, but to bring in fresh blood with new ideas, then empowered them to do whatever the
Green-House Six Songs for Invisible Gardens (Leaving) Beginning an album with pooling water sounds is a risky venture. But at the start of the instrumental Invisible Gardens, Green-House combines those liquidy murmurs with some malletophone, and for nearly 30 minutes, casts a spell that’s all
They’ve shown us everything they’ve got, kept us dancing while the room got hot. They’ve driven us wild, we’ve driven them crazy. KISS has taken us for a spin, but now the party’s winding down, and for one last time, they’re letting us in: The legendary hard rockers play John Paul Jones Arena
KISS off: There’s a longtime rock ‘n’ roll rumor that Eddie Van Halen tried to break up Van Halen so he could join KISS when Ace Frehley left the band in 1982, citing the friction with VH’s wild frontman David Lee Roth (fate had other plans, i.e. Van Hagar). Today, DLR is back in Van […]
Ghost hunt: Melanistic leopards are so rare they are known as the ghosts of forest. Photographer Shannon Wild spent almost two years in southeastern India, battling weather, terrain, and injuries, to capture images of these elusive cats. At National Geographic Live’s Pursuit of the Black
In record time: Building fresh material out of tradition and experience, Hawktail thrives on the combined talents of fiddler Brittany Haas, bassist Paul Kowert, guitarist Jordan Tice, and mandolin player Dominick Leslie. The low-key supergroup (members’ affiliations include the Punch Brothers,
Life stories: Ross Mathews, the renowned television personality most famous for appearances on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” “The Insider,” and “Celebrity Fit Club,” engages his audience with hilarious tales and spicy anecdotes from his extensive time in show business. From spending a
As the branch manager for the Scottsville Library and a former young adult librarian at the Crozet Library, it’s safe to say local author M.K. England knows books. And when England set out to write a YA novel, it was important that the stories held personal resonance. “I just wanted fun
The Rhythm Section’s title refers to the parts of the body an assassin must keep steady in order to be most effective: heartbeat and breathing. Everything else is tactical and depends on the specifics of the situation, but those are what truly matter. And in this film, those are the only parts
What do you do when structures fail? When you did everything right, you played by the rules, yet the safety you thought you’d shored up for the future disappears with a twist of fate? In The Humans, a Tony Award-winning comedy-drama by playwright Stephan Karam, characters wrestle to find peace
Catch this wave: When you listen to Ti Ames (shown) sing, says Front Porch director Emily Morrison, “you don’t know that an unstoppable wave of sound is about to hit you hard. When you pick yourself up off the floor, you’ll have a smile on your face.” Ames joins drummer Robinson Hubbard,
Winning combo: With roots in Shreveport, Louisiana, and a heart for the legacy of Nashville’s music scene, country artist Jordan Davis broke big via the internet when his debut album Home State racked up over 1 billion worldwide streams. Stretching his sound between early folk heroes like Jim