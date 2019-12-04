ARTS Pick: Willard Gayheart Family Band

Willard Gayheart Family Band celebrates a lifetime achievement at C'ville Coffee on Sunday. Publicity image. Willard Gayheart Family Band celebrates a lifetime achievement at C’ville Coffee on Sunday. Publicity image.
Arts


12/04/19 at 7:34 AM
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Lifetime record: Born in 1932, Willard Gayheart recalls the early influence of hearing the 1936 recording of Mainer’s Mountaineers’ “Maple on the Hill.” “I listened to that record over and over,” he says. “I just couldn’t get enough of it.” So it may come as a surprise that the accomplished guitarist and songwriter only recently recorded his first solo album, at age 86. It took a nudge from his granddaughter Dori Freeman and her producer Teddy Thompson to issue At Home in the Blue Ridge, a love letter to the mountains and musical family that surround Gayheart in his Galax, Virginia, home. Also a renowned pencil artist, Gayheart will have artwork on display and give a talk before performing with the Willard Gayheart Family Band.

Sunday 12/8. $15-18, 5pm. The Prism Coffeehouse at C’ville Coffee, 1301 Harris St. 978-4335.

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Posted In:     Arts

Tags:     , ,

Previous Post

Literary guidance: Musician Chris Campanelli communes with poetic greats in new song cycle

Next Post

ARTS Pick: Little White Party



Our comments system is designed to foster a lively debate of ideas, offer a forum for the exchange of ad hoc information, and solicit honest, respectful feedback about the work we do. We’re glad you’re participating. Here are a few simple rules to follow, which should be relatively straightforward.

1) Don’t call people names or accuse them of things you cannot support.
2) Don’t direct foul language, racial slurs, or offensive terms at other commenters or our staff.
3) Don’t use the discussion on our site for commercial (or shameless personal) promotion.

We reserve the right to remove posts and ban commenters who violate any of the rules listed above, or the spirit of the discussion. We’re trying to create a safe space for a wide range of people to express themselves, and we believe that goal can only be achieved through thoughtful, sensitive editorial control.

If you have questions or comments about our policies or about a specific post, please send an e-mail to editor@c-ville.com.

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of