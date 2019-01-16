ARTS Pick: Wild Rose

1/16/19 at 7:15 AM

Girl Choir is distortion driven. The Chuggernauts opt for a punk-rock pirate vibe. And while The Unholy Four strives for old-school hard rock, Wild Rose keeps it modern as a quartet. Expect a blend of grit and tenderness when punk rock meets punk ‘n’ roll during an evening with these four local bands.

Friday, January 18. $7-10, 8pm. IX Art Park, 522 Second St. SE. 207-2335.

