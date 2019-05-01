Arts Pick: Wild Common

Playing well with others: Genre is meaningless in the best way for locally based rock-soul group Wild Common. After collaborating informally for a fundraiser gig in 2017, the talented friends—including vocal powerhouse and former member of The Wailers Davina Jackson; Galax Old Fiddler’s Convention prodigy Nate Leath; accomplished reggae drummer Rob Hubbard; jazz bassist Dhara Goradia; and songwriter/guitarist Brennan Gilmore—met to form a unique musical union in which “all of us would bring in our own traditions, our own styles, musical genres, and then see what came out of it,” says Gilmore.

