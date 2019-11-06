ARTS Pick: Wilco

Been there: Regardless of which collaborative era in Jeff Tweedy’s career got you on board—Jay Farrar, Jay Bennett, Billy Bragg, Nels Cline—you’ve likely heard the frontman of the revered alt-country, punk-leaning, folk-forward, American rock band Wilco at his best—because Tweedy does not disappoint. Twenty-five years after the band’s formation, Wilco’s poetic authenticity continues to thrive while challenging fans on the quiet, stripped down new album Ode to Joy, which NPR music calls “a deliberately small record by a group of musicians who aren’t trying to impress anyone or expand an audience.”

Friday, November 8. $39-82, 7pm. Sprint Pavilion, 700 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 877-CPAV-TIX.