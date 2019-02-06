ARTS Pick: Whose Live Anyway?

  • LEAVE A COMMENT
Get in on the improv at the Paramount on Sunday. Publicity image. Get in on the improv at the Paramount on Sunday. Publicity image.
Arts


2/06/19 at 9:08 AM

Keeping it real: Big smiles all around with Whose Live Anyway?, a tour event starring actors from the Emmy-nominated improv comedy show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?.” Greg Proops, Chip Esten, Jeff B. Davis, and Joel Murray want the audience’s ideas, encouraging suggestions for on-the-spot skits and songs that elicit stomach-clutching laughter.

Sunday 2/10. $40.50-60.50, 7pm. The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 979-1333.

Leave a Comment

comments

Comment Policy