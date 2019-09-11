ARTS Pick: “Welcome to Night Vale”

Live cast: The popular podcast “Welcome to Night Vale” launched in 2012 as “A friendly desert community where the sun is hot, the moon is beautiful, and mysterious lights pass overheard while we all pretend to sleep…” Now with millions of downloads, and four illustrated published volumes, the show is on the road. “A Spy in the Desert” turns “Night Vale”’s combination of comedy and creepiness, with its cryptic missives, conspiracy theories, and musical interludes, into a standalone episode for the stage that promises to include the audience in unexpected ways.

Saturday 9/14. $30-35, 8pm. The Jefferson Theater, 110 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 245-4980.