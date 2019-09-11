ARTS Pick: “Welcome to Night Vale”

Podcast “Welcome to Night Vale” takes to the stage with its deft collection of cryptic missives from a desert community somewhere in the Southeastern United States. Publicity image. Podcast “Welcome to Night Vale” takes to the stage with its deft collection of cryptic missives from a desert community somewhere in the Southeastern United States. Publicity image.
Arts


9/11/19 at 8:00 AM
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Live cast: The popular podcast “Welcome to Night Vale” launched in 2012 as “A friendly desert community where the sun is hot, the moon is beautiful, and mysterious lights pass overheard while we all pretend to sleep…” Now with millions of downloads, and four illustrated published volumes, the show is on the road. “A Spy in the Desert” turns “Night Vale”’s combination of comedy and creepiness, with its cryptic missives, conspiracy theories, and musical interludes, into a standalone episode for the stage that promises to include the audience in unexpected ways.

Saturday 9/14. $30-35, 8pm. The Jefferson Theater, 110 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 245-4980.

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Posted In:     Arts

Tags:     ,

Previous Post

World of difference: ‘A Quick and Tragic Thaw’ chronicles the implications of a hotter Earth

Next Post

ARTS Pick: Tim Summers



Our comments system is designed to foster a lively debate of ideas, offer a forum for the exchange of ad hoc information, and solicit honest, respectful feedback about the work we do. We’re glad you’re participating. Here are a few simple rules to follow, which should be relatively straightforward.

1) Don’t call people names or accuse them of things you cannot support.
2) Don’t direct foul language, racial slurs, or offensive terms at other commenters or our staff.
3) Don’t use the discussion on our site for commercial (or shameless personal) promotion.

We reserve the right to remove posts and ban commenters who violate any of the rules listed above, or the spirit of the discussion. We’re trying to create a safe space for a wide range of people to express themselves, and we believe that goal can only be achieved through thoughtful, sensitive editorial control.

If you have questions or comments about our policies or about a specific post, please send an e-mail to editor@c-ville.com.

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of