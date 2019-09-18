ARTS Pick: Way Down Wanderers

Sweethearts of the road: It can be tough to stand out in the field of bluegrass with all the talented players currently on the road, but The Way Down Wanderers have found a sweet spot in the mix. The Peoria, Illinois, band relies on exceptional musicianship and a family-like bond with fans to get heard on its extensive tours of the United States, Canada, and the U.K. Americana music journal No Depression says, “there is a charisma in their sound accompanied by a positivity that proves infectious.”

Tuesday 9/24. $10-12, 8pm. The Southern Cafe & Music Hall 103 S. First St. 977-5590.