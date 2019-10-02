ARTS Pick: WALE

Way to go-go: Grammy-winning, roof-shaking, innovating rapper WALE grew up in Northwest Washington, D.C., in the 1980s, in the heart of the go-go music scene. WALE says go-go “made me the man that I am today, and I will never let it go.” You can hear it in his platinum-selling records, like 2011’s Lotus Flower Bomb, on which WALE honors old-school style, but doesn’t hesitate to add something new to the hip-hop tradition. Thirteen years after his debut, his single “On Chill” is climbing the hip-hop charts.

Tuesday, October 8. Free, 7pm. Sprint Pavilion, 700 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 877-CPAV-TIX.

