ARTS Pick: United Nations of Comedy

Jay Phillips leads the United Nations of Comedy on Saturday. Publicity photo Jay Phillips leads the United Nations of Comedy on Saturday. Publicity photo
Arts


11/13/19 at 7:04 AM
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Laughing all the way: As a shy kid growing up in Washington, D.C., United Nations of Comedy headliner Jay Phillips would watch “Saturday Night Live” and “An Evening at the Improv,” and play his mom’s comedy records on repeat, learning from the greats before he put his own routine on stage. He drew laughs at his first gig, and was hooked. His standup eventually led to a spot as the co-host of Baltimore’s WXYZ’s morning show, then a performance at HBO’s comedy festival set the wheels in motion for a move to Los Angeles, where he ventured into acting and appeared in the movies Semi-Pro, Baby Mama, and Prom Night, as well as an extensive list of television shows. Phillips joins Funnyman Skiba, Liz Miele, and Brendan Eyre for the annual comedy event that promotes diversity through laughter.

Saturday, November 16. $37.50, 8pm. The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 979-1333.

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Posted In:     Arts

Tags:     , , , , ,

Previous Post

ARTS Pick: She Kills Monsters

Next Post

ARTS Pick: Tigers Be Still



Our comments system is designed to foster a lively debate of ideas, offer a forum for the exchange of ad hoc information, and solicit honest, respectful feedback about the work we do. We’re glad you’re participating. Here are a few simple rules to follow, which should be relatively straightforward.

1) Don’t call people names or accuse them of things you cannot support.
2) Don’t direct foul language, racial slurs, or offensive terms at other commenters or our staff.
3) Don’t use the discussion on our site for commercial (or shameless personal) promotion.

We reserve the right to remove posts and ban commenters who violate any of the rules listed above, or the spirit of the discussion. We’re trying to create a safe space for a wide range of people to express themselves, and we believe that goal can only be achieved through thoughtful, sensitive editorial control.

If you have questions or comments about our policies or about a specific post, please send an e-mail to editor@c-ville.com.

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of