ARTS Pick: United Nations of Comedy

Laughing all the way: As a shy kid growing up in Washington, D.C., United Nations of Comedy headliner Jay Phillips would watch “Saturday Night Live” and “An Evening at the Improv,” and play his mom’s comedy records on repeat, learning from the greats before he put his own routine on stage. He drew laughs at his first gig, and was hooked. His standup eventually led to a spot as the co-host of Baltimore’s WXYZ’s morning show, then a performance at HBO’s comedy festival set the wheels in motion for a move to Los Angeles, where he ventured into acting and appeared in the movies Semi-Pro, Baby Mama, and Prom Night, as well as an extensive list of television shows. Phillips joins Funnyman Skiba, Liz Miele, and Brendan Eyre for the annual comedy event that promotes diversity through laughter.

Saturday, November 16. $37.50 , 8pm. The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 979-1333.