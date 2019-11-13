ARTS Pick: United Nations of Comedy

Laughing all the way: As a shy kid growing up in Washington, D.C., United Nations of Comedy headliner Jay Phillips would watch “Saturday Night Live” and “An Evening at the Improv,” and play his mom’s comedy records on repeat, learning from the greats before he put his own routine on stage. He drew laughs at his first gig, and was hooked. His standup eventually led to a spot as the co-host of Baltimore’s WXYZ’s morning show, then a performance at HBO’s comedy festival set the wheels in motion for a move to Los Angeles, where he ventured into acting and appeared in the movies Semi-Pro, Baby Mama, and Prom Night, as well as an extensive list of television shows. Phillips joins Funnyman Skiba, Liz Miele, and Brendan Eyre for the annual comedy event that promotes diversity through laughter.
Dreadfully good: Doctor Sleep will keep you up at night
The best thing you can do with a Stanley Kubrick sequel is to make it as un-Kubrick as possible. Mike Flanagan’s Doctor Sleep, adapted from Stephen King’s follow-up to The Shining, has about much interest in recreating its predecessor as its lead character, grown-up Danny Torrance (Ewan
ARTS Pick: Tigers Be Still
Rescue zoo: Sherry Wickman is on the way to achieving her professional dreams when she moves back home and faces a fruitless job search and the family dynamics that set her on the path to becoming a therapist. Relatives retreat into their anxiety and, as they struggle, a tiger escapes from the
ARTS Pick: She Kills Monsters
Fantasy rolls: Written by Qui Nquyen, the play She Kills Monsters tells the story of Agnes, a teen who embarks on a fantastic journey after her younger sister, Tilly, dies unexpectedly. Agnes finds Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook and dives into her sister’s world of fairies, ogres, and
ARTS Pick: Ariana Grande
We are next: Superstar Ariana Grande has been on an intense performing schedule for the last eight months, showcasing her recent albums Sweetener and Thank U, Next. Known for her commitment to fans, Grande’s giving them what they love—a setlist with tight choreography that highlights her
Work and passion: The search for hip-hop success
Music reflects the spirit of a community. With each new generation, artists must find ways to keep the music they create playing around town. In the Charlottesville area, a small but dedicated group of people keeps the hip-hop scene thriving. Musicians like Channing “Mr. Gray” Gray and Malcolm
Song stories: Jordan Perry discusses the motivations for his resonant guitar compositions
Jordan Perry’s been here before. He doesn’t mean physically here, at The Pie Chest on High Street, where we meet for an afternoon coffee—he means he’s already done this interview. Last night, he had a dream about it. While he can’t recall the full content, Perry remembers, “in no weird dream
Blooming with joy: Lewis Miller shares his life in flowers at TEDx Charlottesville
In this busy, challenging world, many of us have to be reminded to stop and smell the roses. To pause, take in the good, and relax in a moment of appreciation. Sure it’s a cliché, but for floral designer Lewis Miller it’s tangible and powerful. It’s a way of life and an art form. One […]
Back again: Terminator: Dark Fate sends the series into a tailspin
Apparently not all jobs outsourced by James Cameron are created equal. Earlier this year, we saw Alita: Battle Angel, his collaboration with director Robert Rodriguez. The hands-on approach of both filmmakers seemed to bring out the best in each, with Rodriguez’s slick camera work and knack for
Album reviews: Velveteen Rabbit, Shana Falana, Wished Bone, Yukihiro Takahashi, and Grace Potter
Velveteen Rabbit Velveteen Rabbit (Hozac) Rising from the ashes of NYC power poppers The Jeanies, Velveteen Rabbit do up the ’70s glory days of glitter rock in a stripped-down way. They don’t try to match the theatrical majesty of Bowie and Roxy Music—especially vocally—but still they deliver
ARTS Pick: Wilco
Been there: Regardless of which collaborative era in Jeff Tweedy’s career got you on board—Jay Farrar, Jay Bennett, Billy Bragg, Nels Cline—you’ve likely heard the frontman of the revered alt-country, punk-leaning, folk-forward, American rock band Wilco at his best—because Tweedy does not
ARTS Pick: Miranda Lambert
Nashville smash: Superstar Miranda Lambert has a powerful voice, and a striking capacity for emotional depth. She sings female rage songs like “Gunpowder and Lead” and “Mama’s Broken Heart,” aimed at abusive partners and cheaters, and she can tone it down in sentimental crooning ballads, such
ARTS Pick: Lawrence Jackson
Magnetic moments: “Eight years in the White House went by so fast,” says Barack Obama in the forward to Yes We Did, the new book by former official White House photographer Lawrence Jackson. (We feel you, Mr. President.) Jackson will tell stories about his work behind the scenes, snapping
ARTS Pick: Spin Cycle and Gina Sobel’s Gold Sounds
Jazz combo: A night of jazz brings New York City’s freewheeling quartet Spin Cycle—playing everything from Coltrane and improv to New Orleans funk and raw punk—together with local flutist Gina Sobel’s Gold Sounds in a co-headlining concert presented by the Charlottesville Jazz Society and WTJU.
ARTS Pick: Armida
Tale spin: Miriam Gordon-Stewart and Victory Hall Opera take on Hadyn’s 1784 opera Armida with a fresh perspective. The original is a love story of a crusader and enchantress, and Armida’s mission is to seduce, while the soldier’s is to resist. Gordon-Stewart’s version tells the story of an
ARTS Pick: Blues Traveler
Fired up: New Jersey band Blues Traveler is on the road in celebration of the 25th anniversary of its Grammy-winning album, Four. The blues-rock group broke into the mainstream with the record in 1994, playing on “Saturday Night Live,” and opening shows for The Rolling Stones. Now, the record’s
November gallery guide
ARTCHO festival makes art available to all Home. It’s sweet. There’s no place like it. It’s where the heart is, and it’s where charity often begins. The same can be said for this year’s ARTCHO festival, to take place this Saturday, November 2, at IX Art Park from 10:30am to 5:30pm. ARTCHO’s
ARTS Pick: The Flamin’ Groovies
Shake it away: Under the radar since their formation at the height of the acid scene in the ’60s, San Francisco’s The Flamin’ Groovies are still delivering the edgy rock ‘n’ roll that circumvented the psychedelia of the day to find a lasting cult following. The band is touring on its 50-plus
Grunge reprise: Local musicians pay tribute to Nirvana’s legendary ‘Unplugged’ gig
The fuzzy, sage green granny cardigan hasn’t been washed in more than two decades. It’s missing a button, and the knit is stained in spots and cigarette-burned in a few others. That sweater fetched $334,000 at auction last weekend because, despite its flaws, it’s an iconic piece of rock
Homecoming: Filmmaker Ricardo Preve returns with a discovery story of a missing World War II sailor
It started with a chance remark. In 2014, former Crozet resident Ricardo Preve was off the coast of Sudan to film sharks. At the end of his stay in the treacherous shallow waters surrounding thousands of islands in the archipelago, “A guy told me an Italian submarine sank here,” says Preve.
Star gazer: Bruce Springsteen goes to the desert in support of new album
With a career spanning nearly 50 years, Bruce Springsteen has long been a part of the fabric of American music. And his live performances? They’re nothing short of legendary. So it was a bit out of the ordinary when one of rock ‘n’ roll’s biggest names in touring announced that he wouldn’t be