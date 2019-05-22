ARTS Pick: Two Giovannis

Murder in Messina: An Early Music Murder Mystery, is a live performance of rare musical works enhanced by a cast of actors. Murder in Messina: An Early Music Murder Mystery, is a live performance of rare musical works enhanced by a cast of actors.
Arts


5/22/19 at 9:15 AM
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

There are few details surrounding the conflict between Italian composer and violinist Giovanni Antonio Pandolfi and murdered castrato Giovanni Marquett, but historians suspect Pandolfi in this 17th-century whodunit. Intrigued by the story, David McCormick of the Early Music Access Project, and Matthew Davies, associate professor of Shakespeare and performance at Mary Baldwin University, combine forces to stage Murder in Messina: An Early Music Murder Mystery in a live performance of rare works, enhanced by a cast of actors.

Thursday, May 23. $5-18, 7:30pm. The Haven, 112 W. Market St. 

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1