ARTS Pick: Tracy Howe, Rev. Sekou, and The Nashville Freedom Fighters

New trails: Tracy Howe’s social gospel soul album Things That Grow honors marginalized communities while celebrating beauty and resilience. Tracks like “Frack Me” and “Our Strength” are rallying cries against misogyny and predatory capitalism, and “Bury Me,” a protest song about white supremacy, has gained traction around the country. Howe is co-headlining with Rev. Sekou and The Nashville Freedom Fighters, who celebrate the release of Sekou’s Live At The Shell, recorded last July in Memphis. Sekou made local impact during the events of August 2017 when he performed in C’ville and trained people in non-violent civil disobedience.

Monday 3/4. $10, 7pm. The Haven, 112 W. Market St. restorationvillagearts.brownpapertickets.com.