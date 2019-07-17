ARTS Pick: Tomato Jake

An electronic lineup at the Tea Bazaar brings Tomato Jake to town. Publicity photo. An electronic lineup at the Tea Bazaar brings Tomato Jake to town. Publicity photo.
Arts


7/17/19 at 7:55 AM
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

8-bit emotion: On an all-electronic bill, Richmond artists Plastic_Pyramid, In Fosa, and Gleam Utility support Pennsylvania musician Tomato Jake on his East Coast tour. His latest record, Commercial Album, features 41 bite-sized songs that seem to end as soon as they start, launching into the next track with little warning. Built around 8-bit synthesizers, the album offers the nostalgia of old video game soundtracks and early electronic music without ever feeling derivative.

Saturday 7/20. $7, 8pm. Twisted Branch Tea Bazaar, 414 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 293-9947.

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1