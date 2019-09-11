ARTS Pick: Tom Segura

Funny things happen when Tom Segura brings his act to the Paramount on Sunday.
Arts


9/11/19 at 8:32 AM
Humor mill: Stand-up comedian Tom Segura dishes out deadpan takes on everything from family matters—the key to marriage is “intimidation and fear;” his “stupid cousin” wants to invent a way to drive his car with a cell phone—to getting older and “confusing words like conscious and conscience.” The Netflix and Comedy Central regular finds the humor in a toilet that sends emails, love for judgmental doctors, and the absurdity of getting dinner advice from strangers.  But Segura may be best known for his podcast “Your Mom’s House,” which he co-hosts with his wife, and the nonstop, self-deprecating memes he posts @seguratom on Instagram.

Sunday 9/15. $28.50-78.50, 7pm. The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 979-1333.

