ARTS Pick: Tim Summers

Tim Summers talks about music and technology at New Dominion Bookshop on Monday. Publicity image. Tim Summers talks about music and technology at New Dominion Bookshop on Monday. Publicity image.
Arts


9/11/19 at 8:20 AM
Digital strings: Reflecting on the 20 years since he co-founded the Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival, violinist Tim Summers hosts a discussion about the shifts that classical musicians and composers face in the digital age as streaming, electronic amplification, and computer-generated music take hold. Summers will play selections from Bach
and Berio, and field questions about his years of touring the globe.

Monday 9/16. Free, 7pm. New Dominion Bookshop, 404 E Main St., Downtown Mall. 295-2552.

