ARTS Pick: Tigers Be Still

Tigers Be Still is up at Live Arts through December 12. Tigers Be Still is up at Live Arts through December 12.
Arts


11/13/19 at 7:05 AM
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Rescue zoo: Sherry Wickman is on the way to achieving her professional dreams when she moves back home and faces a fruitless job search and the family dynamics that set her on the path to becoming a therapist. Relatives retreat into their anxiety and, as they struggle, a tiger escapes from the zoo, prowling freely as a literal and metaphorical threat to their well-being. Tigers Be Still uses smart dialogue and dark comedy to tell a story about depression and finding a way off the couch.

Through Thursday, December 12. $22-26, times vary. Live Arts, 123 E. Water St. 977-4177.

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Posted In:     Arts

Tags:     ,

Previous Post

ARTS Pick: United Nations of Comedy

Next Post

Dreadfully good: Doctor Sleep will keep you up at night



Our comments system is designed to foster a lively debate of ideas, offer a forum for the exchange of ad hoc information, and solicit honest, respectful feedback about the work we do. We’re glad you’re participating. Here are a few simple rules to follow, which should be relatively straightforward.

1) Don’t call people names or accuse them of things you cannot support.
2) Don’t direct foul language, racial slurs, or offensive terms at other commenters or our staff.
3) Don’t use the discussion on our site for commercial (or shameless personal) promotion.

We reserve the right to remove posts and ban commenters who violate any of the rules listed above, or the spirit of the discussion. We’re trying to create a safe space for a wide range of people to express themselves, and we believe that goal can only be achieved through thoughtful, sensitive editorial control.

If you have questions or comments about our policies or about a specific post, please send an e-mail to editor@c-ville.com.

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of