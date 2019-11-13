ARTS Pick: Tigers Be Still

Rescue zoo: Sherry Wickman is on the way to achieving her professional dreams when she moves back home and faces a fruitless job search and the family dynamics that set her on the path to becoming a therapist. Relatives retreat into their anxiety and, as they struggle, a tiger escapes from the zoo, prowling freely as a literal and metaphorical threat to their well-being. Tigers Be Still uses smart dialogue and dark comedy to tell a story about depression and finding a way off the couch.

Through Thursday, December 12. $22-26 , times vary. Live Arts, 123 E. Water St. 977-4177.